Bajaj Group of Organisations Celebrates 40+ Years of Travel Excellence with Digital Revamp of Flagship Brands

Adventure World India

Trusted for over 40 years, we craft 'beyond ordinary' travel experiences for India & Subcontinent, rendering service from the heart. Goodwill & reputation is Hallmark of Bajaj Group of Organizations.” — Raj Bajaj, Chairman

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure World India Private Limited and Perfect Travels & Tours Private Limited Unveil Dynamic New Websites, Ushering in a New Era of Travel Excellence and Purposeful Tourism under the Legacy of Bajaj Group Organizations.Adventure World India Pvt. Ltd. and its esteemed sister concern, Perfect Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd., two long-standing travel companies under the Bajaj Group Organizations, proudly announce the simultaneous relaunch of their upgraded official websites: www.adventureworldindia.com and www.perfecttravels.com . These relaunches signify the Group's evolution into a new era of travel, driven by innovation, legacy, diversity, and social responsibility.Both platforms feature sleek, intuitive interfaces and immersive content, offering comprehensive portfolios of hand-crafted travel experiences. Adventure World India continues its specialization in high-adrenaline adventures, luxury escapes, spiritual pilgrimages, and cultural discoveries across India & Subcontinent. Perfect Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd. has also completely revamped its platform, adding fresh content and features to showcase its diverse offerings for "India and Beyond" destinations like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & Sri Lanka.In a significant parallel development, Adventure World India has also relaunched its dedicated venture, The Luxury Trains of India website ( www.theluxurytrainsofindia.com ). This meticulously redesigned platform provides an unparalleled digital experience for enthusiasts of India's opulent rail journeys. It now features detailed itineraries, immersive visuals, in-depth cabin information, insights into onboard facilities, historical context, and seamless booking tools for iconic trains like the Palace on Wheels, Deccan Odyssey, and Maharajas' Express, complemented by expert travel tips.A Legacy Spanning Four DecadesFounded in 1981 and 1985 respectively by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Badri Bajaj, Perfect Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd. and Adventure World India Pvt. Ltd. have grown into globally recognized travel brands. With over 40+ years of expertise, their passionate team has consistently delivered authentic and transformative travel experiences with personalized touch.The companies are now led by Mr. Raj Bajaj, son of the founder, and his grandson, Mr. Aditya Bajaj. This leadership blend ensures modern innovation integrating with time-honored values of trust and customer-first service. Mr. Aditya Bajaj, specifically overseeing the revamp of Perfect Travels and actively promoting "India and Beyond" and The Luxury Trains of India, embodies the next generation's commitment to expanding horizons across the subcontinent.Chairman’s Vision and Enhanced FeaturesMr. Raj Bajaj, Chairman of Adventure World India and Perfect Travels, affirms this relaunch as "more than a new look — it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence." He emphasizes crafting journeys that tell stories and connect hearts, whether seeking divine peace, regal luxury, or untamed adventure.The new websites are designed to elevate user experience with simplified navigation, mobile optimization, dynamic visual content, instant inquiry support, custom tour planning tools, and insightful blogs from travel experts.Their expanded tour offerings cater to diverse travelers, encompassing:• Adventure & Wildlife (trekking, safaris)• Luxury Tours (heritage hotels, private escapes, luxury trains)• Spiritual Circuits (Varanasi, Ayodhya)• Cultural & Festival Tours (Holi, Kumbh Mela)• Custom Travel (bespoke holidays, corporate retreats)• India and Beyond (Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & Sri Lanka)Global Recognition and Social ResponsibilityThe Bajaj Group's travel entities have earned widespread acclaim, including multiple National Tourism Awards by the Government of India for Most Innovative Tour Operator and Accessible Tourism. They also received the Hall of Fame Award from IATO in 2022, among other prestigious recognitions.Beyond business, the companies demonstrate profound social commitment through the Badri Bajaj Foundation. Initiatives focus on education, accessibility, sustainability, and animal welfare. This includes scholarships for underprivileged students and "Cycling for Charity," which has raised over INR 10 Million for child education and housing. They also support differently-abled individuals and partner with NGOs like Wildlife SOS, embodying their core belief: "Service to Humanity is Service to God."Adventure World India Pvt. Ltd. and Perfect Travels & Tours Pvt. Ltd., both New Delhi-based destination management companies with global clientele, continue to shape India’s tourism narrative with purpose, innovation, and heart.

India 360

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.