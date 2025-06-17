NVBDC Proud to Welcome Distinguished Veteran Advocate Kenneth R. Vennera to Its Advisory Board

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Kenneth R. Vennera, Advisory Board Member, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is honored to welcome Kenneth R. Vennera, Esquire, to its Advisory Board. A proven leader in legal counsel, corporate strategy, and veteran entrepreneurship, Vennera brings more than 25 years of experience and a lifelong commitment to serving those who served. His addition to the Advisory Board strengthens NVBDC’s mission of connecting veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) with meaningful opportunities across corporate and government supply chains.Currently serving as Chief of Staff at Warrior Rising and Mission Six Zero—two nationally recognized nonprofits that empower veteran entrepreneurs—Vennera is deeply engaged in the effort to help veterans transition into successful business ownership. His impressive academic and professional background includes a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School and an LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University. He is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., and has held General Counsel roles at multiple public and private companies.“Ken’s leadership, legal insight, and strategic mindset make him an exceptional addition to the NVBDC Advisory Board,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO. “He has already shown a strong commitment to strengthening our governance, expanding our partnerships, and supporting our national initiatives that open new doors for veteran-owned businesses.”As part of his role on the NVBDC Advisory Board, Vennera will actively contribute to several high-impact initiatives that advance veteran entrepreneurship on a national and global scale. He will join NVBDC’s leadership delegation in Washington, D.C., April 29–30, 2025, participating in strategic discussions with senior officials from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and other federal agencies to advocate for enhanced financial tools, loan guarantees, and export capital solutions for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). In addition, Vennera will support NVBDC’s growing collaboration with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and its Vets Go Global initiative, which provides certified veteran businesses with essential resources, market insights, and technical support to compete internationally. He will also contribute to the development and delivery of ITA-led workshops and webinars focused on real-world export strategies. Within NVBDC’s governance framework, Vennera will assist in updating the organization’s bylaws to promote transparency, strategic growth, and operational excellence. Furthermore, he will help strengthen NVBDC’s national partnerships by working alongside respected leaders such as Bill Elmore and Bill Nelson, and engaging with key organizations like the National Small Business Association (NSBA) to broaden NVBDC’s reach and deepen its impact for veteran-owned businesses across the country.Ken Vennera’s Professional Highlights:• Chief of Staff, Warrior Rising (Veteran nonprofit)• General Counsel, BPI Holding Group, Arkados Group, and Edentify, Inc.• Senior Corporate Attorney, Flamm Walton P.C.• Tax Consultant, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young• LL.M. in Taxation, Villanova University School of Law• B.S. in Economics, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania• Member, Operation Homefront and Union League Armed Services CouncilNVBDC President, Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, added, “Our growing alliance with the International Trade Administration and EXIM reflects our commitment to providing certified veteran-owned businesses with a clear pathway to domestic and international success. With advocates like Ken Vennera by our side, we are more equipped than ever to turn opportunity into achievement for our nation’s veteran business owners.”NVBDC remains the nation’s leading third-party certification body for veteran and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, offering access to a $122 billion supplier diversity marketplace—including Fortune 500 procurement programs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.To learn more about becoming NVBDC certified, visit nvbdc.org.

