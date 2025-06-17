Fabris McIver & Durvin Launches Revamped Website to Enhance Client Experience

Nanaimo, Canada – Fabris McIver & Durvin (formerly Fabris McIver Hornquist & Radcliffe), a respected Nanaimo-based law firm, is proud to announce the launch of its fully redesigned website, reflecting the firm’s continued evolution and commitment to accessible, client-focused legal service.

The new website, available at fabris-law.com, offers a streamlined and modern interface, making it easier for clients to access essential legal information and connect with the firm’s team of experienced Nanaimo lawyers. Key features include improved navigation, mobile optimization, updated content across all practice areas, and enhanced communication tools such as contact forms, webchat, and consultation scheduling.

“Our goal was to create a platform that makes legal support more approachable, whether you’re dealing with a personal injury claim, real estate matter, business concern, or estate planning,” said a spokesperson for the firm.

The website also features two dedicated blog sections—News & Information and You & The Law—offering legal insights, practical tips, and updates on legislative developments.

This digital revamp underscores Fabris McIver & Durvin’s longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and service throughout Vancouver Island and British Columbia.

Some of the areas of law offered at Fabris McIver & Durvin include:

Civil Litigation Lawyers: The law firm’s team of skilled litigation lawyers are equipped to handle civil litigation matters from simple to highly complex cases, including commercial disputes, builder’s liens, debt collection and property damage, ensuring the appropriate steps to preserve clients’ rights.

Employment Lawyers: The experienced employment lawyers nanaimo provide a proactive approach to help clients with wage disputes, harassment and workplace injuries. The expert wrongful dismissal lawyers also assist employees terminated without sufficient cause, or proper compensation to solve their legal issues.

Business Law: From business disputes and partnerships to navigating employment contracts, and experienced contract lawyers, Fabris McIver & Durvin employs a meticulous approach that leverages its team’s broad base of knowledge to ensure individuals’ rights are protected in any business law matter.

Fabris McIver & Durvin encourages prospective clients to visit its fully redesigned website today to schedule an appointment.

About Fabris McIver & Durvin

With decades of experience, Fabris McIver & Durvin provides trusted legal counsel across a range of practice areas. The firm remains dedicated to delivering personalized, effective solutions to individuals, families, and businesses alike.

More Information

To learn more about Fabris McIver & Durvin and the launch of its fully redesigned website, please visit the website at https://fabris-law.com.

