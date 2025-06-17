Edible Garden Appoints Sohail Ahmad as Vice President of Finance

Accomplished Finance Executive with Over Two Decades of Experience Driving Growth and Operational Excellence at Leading Food and Consumer Brands including Mondelez/Kraft & Johnson & Johnson

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the appointment of Sohail Ahmad as Vice President of Finance, effective immediately.

Mr. Ahmad is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience leading transformation and driving growth across global food and consumer goods companies in both public and private sectors. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of HOS Global Foods, a $300 million privately held enterprise. Prior to that, he was Global CFO and Vice President of Finance at Guestworldwide, a $1.7 billion division of Sysco Corporation. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Godiva Chocolatier, and Mondelez/Kraft International, where he led initiatives in CAPEX planning, ERP implementation, and financial integration. Mr. Ahmad began his career at Johnson & Johnson and NASD (now FINRA), gaining expertise in treasury, compliance, and financial reporting. He holds an MBA in Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Information Technology from the University of Tennessee, a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Auditing, and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

“We are pleased to welcome Sohail to Edible Garden as Vice President of Finance,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “He brings not only a wealth of financial and operational expertise, but also a strategic mindset and a proven ability to lead transformation at scale. Sohail’s extensive background in the CPG industry uniquely positions him to help Edible Garden advance its growth trajectory. His deep understanding of the CPG landscape, combined with his experience modernizing finance organizations and integrating acquisitions, aligns perfectly with our focus on scaling our core produce business and expanding into higher-margin, shelf-stable product categories. With a growing lineup that includes Kick. Sports Nutrition, Vitamin Whey®, Vitamin Way®, Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables, we believe Sohail’s energy and expertise will play a significant role in improving operational efficiency, strengthening financial discipline, and enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making across the Company.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better-for-you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Kick. Sports Nutrition go to https://kicksportsnutrition.net/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

