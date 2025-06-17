ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Webcast of virtual fireside chat today, June 17th, at 7:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), as well as other misfolded protein diseases, today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference today, June 17th, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at www.promisneurosciences.com, and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, predicts novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s Disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310 and the PRECISE-AD Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a potentially best-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to be differentiated in its ability to selectively target only the toxic oligomers, avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing or eliminating ARIA liability and improving safety. In addition, because PMN310 may not to be limited by off-target binding or side effects, PMN310 could potentially offer an improved efficacy profile over other amyloid-directed antibody therapeutics.

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial (NCT06105528) of PMN310, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients. PRECISE-AD (NCT06750432) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple ascending doses (5, 10, 20 mg/kg) of intravenous PMN310 in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease (Stage 3 and Stage 4 AD). PRECISE-AD will be the first study to examine the effects of a monoclonal antibody directed solely against AβO on biomarkers associated with AD pathology and clinical outcomes. Safety will be a primary outcome of the study with particular emphasis on assessing the expectation that, as a non-plaque binder, PMN310 will have a reduced risk of ARIA. The study is powered to provide 95% confidence for detection of ARIA. The study has been designed with a sample size intended to provide sufficient power to provide meaningful insight into effects of PMN310 on biomarkers and clinical outcomes.

