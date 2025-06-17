Mobilicom to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24–25, 2025

Mobilicom’s corporate presentation and investment thesis can be viewed here: LINK

Palo Alto, California, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24 and 25, 2025. Mobilicom’s CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam will deliver a company presentation at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 24, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 25.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mobilicom, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

The live webcast of Mobilicom’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3118/52595 and a replay will be accessible afterward on the Company’s website.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.