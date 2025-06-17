Aldebaran Reports Infill Drilling Results from Eleven Holes at the Altar Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to provide results of 11 holes from the in-fill drilling program currently being completed at the Altar project in San Juan, Argentina. The goal of these holes was to upgrade blocks of known resource classified as Inferred to Measured & Indicated. All holes reported today were focused either on the Altar Central or Altar United zones.

Highlights

ALDE-25-038EXT

578.00 m of 0.51% CuEq from 372.00 m depth Including 116.45 m 0.60% CuEQ from 448.55 m depth Including 63.70 m of 0.62% CuEq from 601.30 m depth Including 175.00 m of 0.61% CuEQ from 699.00 m depth







ALDE-25-118EXT

557.00 m of 0.39% CuEq from 352.00 m depth





ALDE-25-135EXT

383.40 m of 0.47% CuEq from 476.00 m depth Including 81.00 m of 0.62% CuEq from 751.00 m depth







John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “As expected, the results from the infill drill program at Altar are confirming the continuity of known mineralization and should convert resources currently classified as Inferred to Measured and Indicated. The information gained from these drill holes will add significant value as we transition from the upcoming PEA to a PFS in 2026. While the focus of the current drill program is to infill known mineralization, the deposit remains open in several directions.”

Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “Having completed a total of 25,186.70 m of drilling during the 2024-2025 field campaign, the largest total by Aldebaran since taking over the project in 2018, we should convert a large portion of the potential in-pit inferred resource blocks to the measured and indicated categories. These infill holes can be divided into two groups: (1) holes that are truly drilled in between existing holes and hence demonstrate the continuity of known mineralization, and (2) holes drilled around the peripheries of the deposit to add supporting data to convert adjacent resource blocks to a higher confidence category. In some cases, these more peripheral holes extended the mineralized footprint.”

Table 1 below shows detailed assays for all the holes. Figure 1 displays a plan map of the completed drill hole locations, while figures 2 to 10 display cross sections of the holes reported herein.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Results



From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm)

As

(ppm) CuEq

(%) ALD-25-30EXT - Total Depth 597.30 m Interval 316.00 396.00 80.00 0.25 0.05 0.25 9 52 0.27 ALDE-25-038EXT - Total Depth 950.00 m Interval 372.00 950.00 578.00 0.47 0.04 1.35 114 209 0.51 Incl. 448.55 565.00 116.45 0.55 0.07 1.30 70 138 0.60 Incl. 601.30 665.00 63.70 0.57 0.04 1.49 147 467 0.62 Incl. 699.00 874.00 175.00 0.54 0.05 1.67 171 174 0.61 ALDE-25-080EXT - Total Depth 925.00 m Interval 38.00 170.00 132.00 0.17 0.05 0.57 73 569 0.20 Interval 258.00 302.00 44.00 0.20 0.04 0.50 59 593 0.23 Interval 414.00 925.00 511.00 0.35 0.03 0.70 86 227 0.38 Incl. 706.00 925.00 219.00 0.51 0.03 0.94 87 178 0.54 Incl. 790.00 925.00 135.00 0.62 0.03 1.15 105 200 0.66 ALD-25-081EXT - Total Depth 517.80 m Interval 150.00 517.80 517.80 0.26 0.03 0.48 26 199 0.28 ALDE-25-118EXT - Total Depth 909.00 m Interval 352.00 909.00 557.00 0.35 0.03 1.51 57 292 0.39 Incl. 796.00 828.00 32.00 0.51 0.04 1.62 73 101 0.55 ALDE-25-135EXT - Total Depth 859.40 m Interval 476.00 859.40 383.40 0.43 0.04 1.75 82 586 0.47 Incl. 578.00 611.00 33.00 0.66 0.03 2.69 39 1,692 0.69 Incl. 626.00 656.00 30.00 0.54 0.03 2.50 139 1,353 0.59 Incl. 751.00 832.00 81.00 0.56 0.06 1.53 128 137 0.62 ALDE-25-230 - Total Depth 813.80 m Interval 167.75 233.00 65.25 0.51 0.12 0.91 30 534 0.56 Interval 321.60 386.00 64.40 0.36 0.07 0.71 23 419 0.39 Interval 458.00 813.80 355.80 0.28 0.03 1.24 46 568 0.31 Incl. 672.00 813.80 141.80 0.43 0.04 1.70 72 656 0.47 Incl. 686.00 716.00 30.00 0.50 0.04 1.51 39 1,345 0.52 ALDE-25-246 - Total Depth 892.00 m Interval 468.00 892.00 424.00 0.29 0.03 0.80 40 166 0.31 Incl. 854.00 880.00 26.00 0.54 0.04 1.30 48 289 0.57 ALDE-25-247 - Total Depth 899.60 m Interval 237.00 899.60 662.60 0.38 0.12 1.73 16 176 0.43 ALDE-25-248 - Total Depth 951.80 m Interval 349.00 518.00 169.00 0.10 0.17 0.56 10 278 0.17 Interval 558.00 951.80 393.80 0.24 0.07 1.23 20 311 0.27 ALD-25-249 - Total Depth 950.00 m Interval 252.00 950.00 698.00 0.22 0.13 0.92 7 140 0.27 The grades are uncut. Reported intervals represent true thickness of mineralization. CuEq values were calculated using copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu = US$3/lb, Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$18/oz, and Mo = US$10/lb. Recoveries used for the supporting metals found in the CuEq equation are as follows: Au = 50%, Ag = 51% (based on historical metallurgical test work) and Mo = 70% (benchmarking from similar deposits). The formula utilized to calculate equivalent values is CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t * 0.34025) + (Ag g/t * 0.00446) + (Mo ppm * 0.00023).



Project Update

The 2024/2025 field campaign is now complete, and all crews and equipment have been demobilized. A total of 25,186.70 m of drilling was completed on the project during the 2024-2025 field campaign, including 5,977.50 m of drilling completed for metallurgical purposes (see Company news release dated April 15, 2025 for details on metallurgical hole locations). Figure 1 displays the location of all the infill drill hole locations. In addition to drilling this season, the Company has completed downhole televiewer surveys on several holes to be used for geotechnical purposes.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) “John Black”

John Black

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases: https://aldebaranresources.com/contact/subscribe/

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Altar follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet and exceed industry standards. These protocols are summarized below and are available on the Aldebaran website at www.aldebaranresources.com. All drill holes are diamond core holes with PQ, HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the drill site where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is boxed and transported to the Altar camp facilities, a short distance away, where the whole core is photographed under more optimum lighting conditions and geological quick log is produced. The whole-core is then marked and sampled into geological defined, systematic 1- to 2-metre sample intervals, unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact, which should not be crossed. The whole-core is then cut-in-half with a diamond saw blade, with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a two plastic security zip ties, and labeled with a unique sample number. The bagged samples are then placed into larger plastic sacks and those sacks are sealed with another plastic security zip tie and labelled for shipment. The sacks are then placed onto wooden pallets and wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap and stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified ALS laboratory sample preparation facility located in Mendoza, Argentina, where the samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized. The resulting sample pulps are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for geochemical assay analysis, including a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion (4-acid) with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Aldebaran independently inserts certified control standards (Super Certified Reference Materials (SCRM’s), coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These control samples represent 10-12% of the total samples submitted and are inserted “blindly” to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Aldebaran facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.





Figure 1 – Location maps of drill holes completed in the 2024/2025 field season





Figure 2 – Hole ALD-25-132EXT Cross Section





Figure 3 – Hole-25-080EXT and ALD-25-081EXT Cross Section





Figure 4 – Hole ALD-25-030EXT, ALD-25-038EXT and ALD-25-246 Cross Section





Figure 5 – Hole ALD-25-135EXT Cross Section





Figure 6 – Hole ALD-25118EXT and ALD-25-247 Cross Section





Figure 7 – Hole ALD-25-118EXT, ALD-25-249 and ALD-25-248 Cross Section





Figure 8 – Hole ALD-25-247 Cross Section





Figure 9 – Hole ALD-25-230EXT





Figure 10 – Hole ALD-25-248 and ALD-25-250 Section

