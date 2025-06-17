Counslr Partners with Hacking HR to Provide 24/7 Mental Health Support for Members

Supporting Professionals Who Are Shaping the Future of Work

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hacking HR, the fastest growing global community of HR leaders and practitioners, announced its partnership with Counslr , a leading digital mental health company, to provide its US-based premium members with unlimited, 24/7 access to Counslr’s text-based mental health support and wellness resources.

“As a global community that brings together HR professionals, leaders, vendors and enthusiasts eager to elevate the HR landscape, Hacking HR’s mission is to create better organizations and a better world by powering the future of HR,” said Laurie Baggarly and Danielle LaPage, Chief Operating and Chief Learning Officers at Hacking HR.

“By partnering with Counslr, we provide our US-based premium members access to industry-leading mental health support to prioritize their own mental health, while ultimately creating healthier and happier workplaces for all.”

As the need for better mental health support in the workplace grows significantly and talent retention focuses on expanded wellness benefits, alternatives to traditional EAPs are necessary to help increase access to mental health care.

As noted in a recent study , digital mental health apps, specifically Counslr, may have a positive impact on improving access to mental health services. In fact, the research found that the majority of users accessed Counslr through on-demand sessions underscoring the value of real-time, immediate support for users seeking in-the-moment support.

Additionally, over 80% of the sessions occurred between 7 PM and 5 AM, highlighting Counslr’s ability to provide accessible mental health support during hours when conventional services are typically unavailable; and users accessed the app for a variety of mental health concerns, demonstrating the promise of a text-based app to connect users with licensed counselors across mental health concerns in both on-demand sessions and scheduled sessions, 24-hours a day.

“As the primary architects of workplace culture and benefit strategies, HR professionals play a critical role in shaping the future of work and this partnership ensures they have the mental health resources they need to thrive while supporting others,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. Adding that, “By equipping the very individuals responsible for shaping workplace culture with accessible mental health solutions, together with Hacking HR, we aim to spark a meaningful shift toward healthier, more supportive work environments across industries.”

For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com .

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc.) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com .

ABOUT HACKING HR

Hacking HR is a global learning community of HR and business leaders, HR practitioners, vendors, consultants, and everyone else interested in learning, sharing, collaborating and advancing the HR profession. At Hacking HR, we are POWERING the future of HR. We focus on all the things at the fabulous intersection of future of work, technology, organization, innovation, people, transformation and the impact in HR, the workforce and the workplace. Get access to the largest, highest quality and most affordable global learning marketplace for HR leaders and professionals. Start here: https://www.hackinghrlab.io/

Kristen Nihamin

917-509-9028

