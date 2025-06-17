Submit Release
Minister Inkosi Buthelezi launches inaugural Africa Public Service Public Day Lecture, 17 Jun

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, will launch the inaugural Africa Public Service Day (APSD) Public Lecture, under the African Union theme for 2025 APSD: “Enhancing the agility and resilience of public institutions to achieve equitable governance and rapidly address historical service delivery gaps”, focusing on reparations in the South African context.

Hosted in partnership between the Department of Public Service and Administration and the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affair at the University of South Africa, the inaugural APSD Public Lecture will be delivered by the former advisor to President Thabo Mbeki, Advocate Mojanku Gumbi.

The details of the inaugural APSD Public Lecture are as follows:
Date: 17 June 2025
Time: 10:00 am
Venue: Kgorong Building, Unisa Main Campus

For more information, please contact:
Mr Moses Mushi
Director Communication
Department of Public Service and Administration 0123361358
mosesm@dpsa.gov.za

Attendance and Interviews
Mr Dudley Moloi
DD: Content and Media Liaison
Department of Public Service and Administration 0724209946
Dudley@dpsa.gov.za

