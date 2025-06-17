Premier Alan Winde hosts digicon on public-private collaboration in addressing crime in Western Cape, 18 Jun

While the Western Cape Government does everything it can to tackle crime, collaboration and partnership are crucial if we are to decisively beat back this scourge.

Organisations like Business Against Crime SA (BAC) play a vital role in bringing the private sector to the table in the fight against crime, because a safer Western Cape is not just good for residents, it is good for business too.

BAC Provincial Chairperson, Mr Hubert Paulse, will join Premier Alan Winde at a digicon tomorrow, 18 June 2025, to highlight the importance of these safety partnerships.

Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Time: 12:00 – 12:45

Venue: Virtual platform – Teams

Meeting ID: 397 983 999 634 3

Passcode: 436ii6AG

Join the digicon via Teams

There will be an opportunity for the media to pose questions.

Media wishing to attend virtually can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

Members of staff of the Western Cape Government and members of the public who would like to follow the digicon can watch live on the Premier’s social media pages or via the Teams platform:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@premieralanwinde6012

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/windealan

#GovZAUpdates