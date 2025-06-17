Taycan Turbo GT sets new production EV lap record at Road Atlanta

The Taycan Turbo GT eclipses the record set by the Taycan Turbo S over four years ago

Atlanta., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taycan Turbo GT has set a new benchmark lap time for a production EV at Road Atlanta. In conjunction with the available Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS NF0 summer performance tires – developed and homologated specifically for the Taycan Turbo GT – and the optional Weissach Package, professional race car driver and Porsche Cars North America brand ambassador Patrick Long completed a lap in an impressive time of 1:27.15 minutes.

The Taycan Turbo GT, piloted by Patrick Long, beats previous record set by the Taycan Turbo S in 2020 by 6.73 seconds

Despite a damp track, the improved technology in the car and tires helped the Taycan set a new benchmark for EV performance

“The new Taycan was so easy to get up to speed, and the brakes were amazing, there was absolutely no compromise in feel or power,” said Long after his first lap of the track.

For comparison, a Taycan Turbo S went around Road Atlanta in 1:33.88 minutes on the 2.54-mile track at the end of 2020, less than five years earlier, showing the improvement that was made to the battery, motors, suspension, and tires over just half a generation.

After his record run, Long had this to say, “I expected the steering feel, connection, and feedback, but I didn’t expect how powerful the Active Ride suspension would be in counteracting pitch, roll, and squat. Road Atlanta puts a lot of load into a car, and the hydraulics kept up with it without any issues, and made sure the tires were always at their best.”

Background:

The record was set on May 28, 2025 with continuously changing weather conditions. At the time of the record run, the conditions were in the mid 70’s, with moderate cloud cover, and winds 3-5 mph from the North. Persistent rain in the morning meant track conditions would not be ideal. But thanks to a break in the clouds and a consistent breeze from the North, the track ended up patchy damp in some spots, but mostly dry during the run.

Long had this to say after the lapping session; “To be on the safe side, we experimented with traction and stability control settings, Sport PSM and off, and found the car to work just fine with it in Sport; you could see the traction control working on the dash, but it was totally seamless from the drivers seat. And finally, Attack Mode is intense, I never have felt such a smooth but intense burst of usable power in anything, including race cars!”

The car that ran the record is a stock production 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT equipped with the Weissach Package and Pirelli Trofeo RS tires. It features an exterior color of Purple Sky and the GT Interior Package with accents in GT Silver. It was also optioned with the Illuminated Light Strip. Starting tire pressures were set to 37psi both front and rear, and the starting battery State of Charge was 97%. Track Endurance Mode was enabled prior to the run to reduce the starting temperature of the battery to 68 degrees F. Two attempts were made, and though both attempts broke the record, the second run was the faster run.

