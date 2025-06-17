Purifying the Future: Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Expand with a 4.2% CAGR

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Industrial waste, urban water demand, and tightening regulations are propelling the global water treatment chemicals market forward.

INDORE, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at $38.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The water treatment chemicals market is fueled by several key drivers, leading market growth is a growing population, high-speed industrialization, and urbanization globally. As populations increase and urban areas expand, there is a parallel increase in the demand for clean water to drink, use in industrial processes, or agriculture. These chemicals are added to water to sanitize germs, clean impurities, and improve water quality. Growing demand for clean water in municipal, industrial, and commercial applications due to population growth, urbanization, tight environmental legislations, and increased requirement for effective water reuse and wastewater treatment boosts the water treatment chemicals market through the forecast period. Several industries consuming water treatment chemicals are pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, power generation, and food & beverages. Eco-friendly and sustainable treatment innovations are transforming the market, keeping pace with global environmental issues and resource conservation objectives.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Different emerging issues about water pollution and toxic pollutants have drawn attention to the application of new water treatments for the removal of such dangerous impurities, such as "forever chemicals" (PFAS). Such chemical substances are infamous for being environmentally persistent; therefore, they become of utmost concern to the regulatory agencies and the industry operators. The new water filtration technologies under development are reflective of the proactive means of the market in addressing long-term contaminants. In September 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that 98% of people tested had detectable levels of PFAS, a family of mainly long-lasting compounds in their bloodstream. The release of a revolutionary filtration material that is supposed to have the capability to remove long-term chemicals from water efficiently. This novel material utilizes a sophisticated filtration method that can selectively target and eliminate such intractable contaminants and therefore potentially offers a solution to the issue of the persistence of water contamination. This further shows a growing emphasis on developing specialty materials with the ability to solve intricate water quality problems.Moreover, in January 2024, MIT chemical engineers created zwitterionic hydrogels that exhibited fast removal of micropollutants from water. These hydrogels take advantage of their peculiar chemical nature to neutralize and attract the pollutants, therefore joining the ranks of water purification chemicals. Their ability to rapidly and efficiently remove pollutants highlights the dedication of this sector to the continuous development of techniques for water purification and the achievement of increasingly stringent regulatory standards.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/water-treatment-chemicals-market Market TrendsAdoption of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly ChemicalsGovernments around the globe are becoming more eco-friendly, and the shift from synthetic chemicals to wastewater treatment. Most of the companies are shifting towards bio-based chemicals for water treatment. The chemicals are biodegradable and minimize the harmful effects on the ecosystem. Following this, most of the manufacturers of wastewater treatment chemicals have revealed the introduction of bio-based chemicals. For instance, in 2024, Aquacycl, a provider of industrial wastewater treatment solutions, declared the launch of its patented SulfideFix chemical. It uses natural sulfate-reducing bacteria to eradicate up to 99% of hydrogen sulfide gas (HS2) from wastewater tanks. According to this, many other significant companies are introducing their bio-based chemicals for wastewater treatment as well. This is expected to be one of the major trends among the manufacturers that would be favorable for the market growth during the forecast years.Strict Environmental GuidelinesStrong environmental laws describe legislation and norms enforced by governments to safeguard the environment and public health. These regulations impose strict controls on emissions, pollutants, and waste disposal to reduce environmental degradation and protect natural resources. In the water treatment chemicals market, strict environmental regulations require the application of certain chemicals and treatment processes to meet water quality standards and pollution control guidelines. The failure to comply with these laws can lead to penalties, fines, and legal liabilities for municipalities and industries, highlighting the need to comply with environmental laws and guidelines. For instance, NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 and ABNT NBR 15784 are two guidelines that are used for the sale of drinking water treatment chemicals in the US and Europe, respectively.Regional OutlookNorth America is dominating the market over the forecast periodNorth America has continued a significant market share in the water treatment chemicals market around the globe. Several key drivers behind the growth are stringent government regulations that compel the end-user industries to treat their wastewater chemically before the discharge into water sources. Moreover, as the population increases, most of the developing cities have implemented waste treatment plants to offer consumable water to the inhabitants, further enhancing the need for water treatment plants. Further, these developments increase the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region. Also, the region is home to some of the most developed urbanized economies, such as the US and Canada, which have emphasized the necessity of minimizing water pollution by industries. Corresponding with the increased demand for water treatment chemicals, numerous updates are expected to reflect a considerable increase in demand for water treatment chemicals. For instance, in March 2025, the federal government of Canada made a significant investment of $369.5 million to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure in the nation. Also, in March 2025, El Paso Water invested a total of $295 million to construct a water treatment plant in the city of El Paso, Texas, USA. Construction will be done by 2028 and will supply 10 million gallons of purified water per day. This will meet around 9% of the city’s demand for water on a regular day. Due to the fast pace of development in the water purification plants throughout the region, the water treatment chemicals market is also expected to increase further over the forecasted period.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/water-treatment-chemicals-market Asia-Pacific holds a Major Market ShareAsia-Pacific is becoming the fastest-growing region in the global water treatment chemicals market. This is driven by industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, which result in water pollution and wastewater output. Constant increase in India's population and its industrial base leads the amount of wastewater discharged has exhibited a surprising increase over the last few years. Lack of water has no other alternative for municipalities; nevertheless, to encourage efficient reutilization of wastewater discharged by industries. Additionally, stringency in Central Pollution Control Board regulations and awareness among industrialists to discharge treated wastewater to sustain their businesses will most likely ensure double-digit growth of the wastewater treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the government of India, in August 2024, the Jal Jeevan Mission succeeded in providing tap water connections to 11.82 crore (118.2 million) more rural households, taking the coverage to over 15.07 crore (150.7 million) rural households, which represents 77.9% of all rural households in India. The mission has made significant progress, mainly impacting the lives of rural individuals by giving them reliable access to clean water at home.Market Segmentation and Growth AreasBoiler Water Treatment is expected to come out as the Largest SegmentThe boiler water treatment segment is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share. The major factor driving the growth of the segment is the need for pure water and effective water management techniques in numerous industries. As industrial processes continue to spread around the world, there's increased emphasis on keeping boiler systems efficient and long-lasting, that are essential for heating and generating steam used in many industrial processes.Residential Segment holds a substantial Market ShareThe residential segment contributes significantly to the global market of water treatment chemicals, owing to population growth and urbanization that boost demand for safe drinking water. Health concerns related to waterborne illnesses and aging water infrastructure further accelerate the uptake of residential water treatment technologies, including chemicals. In addition, rising disposable income levels make the treatments accessible to more households, while government codes and standards call for stricter requirements for water quality. Technological developments have introduced residential water treatment solutions easily accessible, while contributing to the segment market visibility.Market Limitations and Challenges• Availability of Alternative Water Treatment Technologies: Alternative Water treatment technologies such as ultrafiltration, RO, and UV disinfection will restrain the growth of the market in the future. Technological development reduces the usage of water treatment chemicals.• Low Awareness in Emerging Economies: Ineffective awareness and funding within Sub-Saharan Africa and several parts of Southeast Asian constrain market reach.Market Players OutlookSome of the key companies operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include Ecolab, BASF SE, DOW, Kemira, and Solvay, among others. The business players are actively engaged in expanding their business and developing new products by using strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market. For example, in 2024, Veolia inaugurated its first exchange regeneration plant with water recycling systems in China. The plant facility features advanced technology to recycle spent ion exchange resins efficiently, ensuring resource optimization and sustainability in Changshu Economic and Technological Development Zone (CEDZ) in Jiangsu province with a combined capacity of 60 kiloliters for mobile water services and 5 kiloliters per day for deionization.Recent Developments• In January 2025, Schneider Electric declared the launch of India's largest water treatment plant project in Bhandup, Mumbai. Schneider Electric has been entrusted with the construction of a water treatment plant having a total processing capacity of 2,000 million liters per day.• In November 2024, Ecolab acquired Barclay Water Management, a water safety and digital monitoring solutions provider to industrial and institutional customers in the US northeastern region. Barclay provides value-added solutions such as the iChlor Monochloramine System for Legionella treatment, enhancing water quality, and ensuring continuous monitoring and control.• In August 2024, Danieli and Nalco Water (a company of Ecolab) collaborated to enhance industrial water treatment for the metal industry through joint R&D. This partnership brings together Nalco's chemical capabilities and Danieli's technology to assist metal manufacturers in increasing production and minimizing their environmental footprint.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/water-treatment-chemicals-market Some of the Key Companies in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Include-• Aries Chemicals, Inc.• Arxada• Baker Hughes Company• BASF SE• Buckman Laboratories, Inc.• Cortec Corporation• Dorf Ketal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.• Dow, Inc.• Ecolab, Inc.• Feralco AB• Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.• Hydrite Chemical Co.• Innospec Inc.• ION Exchange (India) Ltd.• Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.• IXOM• Kemira Oyj• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.• MCC Chemicals, Inc.• Nouryon Chemical Holding B.V• SNF Floerger• Solvay• Thermax Limited• Uniphos Chemicals• Veolia Water TechnologiesWater Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type• Corrosion inhibitors• Scale inhibitors• Biocides & disinfectants• Coagulants & flocculants• Chelating agents• Anti-foaming agents• pH adjusters and stabilizersGlobal Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Application• Boiler water treatment• Cooling water treatment• Raw water treatment• Water DesalinationGlobal Water Treatment Chemicals Market by End-Use• Residential• Commercial• Hotels & Restaurants• Hospitals• Office Spaces• Swimming Pools• Industrial• Municipal• Power• Oil & Gas• Mining & Mineral Processing• Chemicals & Fertilizers• Food & Beverage• Pulp & PaperGlobal Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Source• Synthetic• Bio-basedRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

