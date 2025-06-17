AscellaHealth Wins Business Change and Transformation Excellence Award at the Industry Eagles Awards 2025





DUBLIN and BERWYN, Pa., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that AscellaHealth has been awarded Gold in the Business Change and Transformation Excellence category at the Industry Eagles Awards 2025, held on 5th June 2025 at The Bentley Hotel, London.

The ceremony honoured outstanding achievements across a wide range of sectors, spotlighting those setting benchmarks in innovation, transformation, and excellence. Receiving this recognition among so many remarkable companies and professionals is a true honour for our team.

Evening Highlights:

The event brought together leaders and innovators from diverse industries, creating a powerful platform for connection and celebration.

Hosted by the dynamic Andy Hodgson, the evening featured live performances, inspiring moments, and heartfelt thank-you speeches.

Finalists and winners were celebrated across categories, including Technology, Healthcare, Education, Legal Services, and more.

AscellaHealth was proudly announced as the winner in the Business Change and Transformation Excellence category.

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://industryeaglesawards.com/winners-2025





A Moment of Pride

“This prestigious award is a testament to the exceptional expertise, passion and dedication of our entire team in advancing access to life-saving therapies for individuals with complex, chronic conditions and rare diseases,” says Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth. “Our commitment to patient-focused care is reflected across every level of the organisation—from visionary leadership that continually seeks to optimise the treatment experience, to a culture that fosters inclusivity and encourages innovative thinking to advance patient outcomes. Together, we’ve built a globally scalable model that sets a new benchmark for excellence in the specialty pharmaceutical industry, seamlessly integrating personalised patient support, specialty pharmacy distribution and technology-driven digital platforms. As we expand our global footprint and grow our workforce, we continue to strengthen partnerships, break down barriers to care and deliver meaningful, measurable impact for patients, families and healthcare stakeholders around the world. We are truly honoured by this recognition, which reinforces our mission to transform healthcare through innovation, collaboration and purpose-driven growth.”

About the Industry Eagles Awards

The Industry Eagles Awards honour excellence without boundaries — celebrating individuals, teams, and organisations making a meaningful impact across sectors. With specialised awards in industries from IT and Energy to Healthcare, Legal Services, and more, the Eagles Awards serve as a prestigious platform to recognise progress, purpose, and leadership.

For more information about the Industry Eagles Awards, visit: https://industryeaglesawards.com

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.eu or www.AscellaHealth.com.

