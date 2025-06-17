ZA Miner Launches Free Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin and Dogecoin Enthusiasts

New platform allows users to mine cryptocurrencies without hardware or upfront costs, expanding access to passive income opportunities.





MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZA Miner, a UK-based cloud mining provider operated by FCA-regulated ZA Fundings Ltd , has officially launched its new free cloud mining platform. The initiative offers global users the ability to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without the need for mining hardware, technical expertise, or initial investment.

The launch aims to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible to the general public by removing the cost and complexity typically associated with the process. With just an email registration, users receive a $100 mining contract at no cost. This entry-level option enables participants to explore crypto mining and monitor performance in real time through a secure dashboard interface.

ZA Miner’s infrastructure is supported by strategically located data centers in regions such as Iceland and Kazakhstan, where access to renewable energy and high-speed connectivity ensures energy efficiency and stable operations. These sites allow ZA Miner to offer a sustainable and cost-effective mining experience while maintaining a low carbon footprint.

In addition to the free starter contract, ZA Miner provides flexible upgrade options for users who wish to increase their mining capacity. Paid contracts are designed to accommodate a range of earning expectations and risk preferences, and payouts are processed daily to users’ cold wallets with no manual withdrawal required.

Key features of the platform include:

A spokesperson for ZA Miner commented: “Our platform is structured to provide a practical entry point into the mining ecosystem. By removing technical and financial barriers, we hope to encourage broader participation in digital asset infrastructure.”

ZA Miner currently serves users in over 100 countries. All onboarding steps, including registration and contract activation, are completed online.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a regulated cloud mining platform headquartered in Middlesex, United Kingdom. Operated by ZA Fundings Ltd, the company delivers structured, secure, and environmentally responsible access to automated crypto earnings through cloud infrastructure.

Media Contact

SHEIKH, Anisah Fatema

ZA FUNDINGS LTD

info@zaminer.com

https://www.zaminer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e482faf5-ed29-4726-bf3a-bd7e7fdc262a

