Kazakhstan’s Participation in OCTOPUS 2025 Strengthens OSCE-Supported International Efforts to Combat Cybercrime

From June 4 to 6 2025, a delegation from Kazakhstan participated in the international conference “OCTOPUS 2025 - Conference on Countering Cybercrime”, hosted by the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France. The participation of the delegation was facilitated by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana within the framework of the extra-budgetary project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Development of Effective Policies to Counter Cybercrimes (Phase I)”, implemented by the Office in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, and under the co-ordination of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The conference convened cybercrime and law enforcement experts from over 100 countries, serving as a premier global forum for addressing evolving cyber threats, fostering international collaboration, and sharing innovative approaches and policy practices. The delegation from Kazakhstan comprised representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Financial Monitoring Agency, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as OSCE project staff, who actively contributed to plenary discussions, thematic workshops, and bilateral consultations.

Kazakhstan’s participation advanced the objectives of the OSCE-supported project by enabling national stakeholders to tap into global expertise, establish institutional partnerships, and explore innovative strategies for combating cybercrime. The knowledge and experience gained at the conference will contribute to the formulation of effective national policies and enhance the capacity of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement authorities to respond to complex cyber threats - particularly in areas such as cryptocurrency-related crime, AI-driven cybercriminal activities, and international legal co-operation on electronic evidence.

Key topics of the conference included the malicious use of artificial intelligence, cyber threats to democratic institutions, and emerging financial fraud schemes such as “pig-butchering” scams. Participants also examined the role of the Second Additional Protocol to the Convention on Cybercrime in facilitating cross-border investigations and improving the admissibility of electronic evidence.

Kazakhstan’s active engagement in OCTOPUS 2025 underscores its growing commitment to contributing to global efforts against cybercrime. It also reflects the tangible progress of the OSCE-supported project in promoting international collaboration, strengthening national capacities, and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s integration into the global cybercrime response community.