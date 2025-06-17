EngageLab Empowers Tea Beverage Brand Global Expansion with Customer Engagement Solution

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a leading omni-channel customer engagement platform provider, is proud to announce its successful partnership with a prominent Chinese tea beverage brand, supporting the company's global expansion through EngageLab's high-delivery rate AppPush notification capabilities. This Chinese new tea beverage brand has recently achieved a significant breakthrough in overseas markets by presenting Eastern tea culture through a modern lens. Built on a foundation of premium original leaf tea, the brand has strategically expanded across global markets through carefully tailored localization strategies. The company has successfully established thousands of stores across more than 100 countries and regions, positioning itself as a leading Chinese brand in the fresh-made tea beverage sector throughout Southeast Asia, North America, and other key markets worldwide.

With rapid business growth and global expansion, the brand encountered challenges in its overseas notification services, such as unstable channel quality and unreliable message delivery. These issues impacted user experience and the efficiency of global operations.

To address these challenges, the brand partnered with EngageLab, adopting its AppPush solution to comprehensively optimize overseas messaging services and achieve three major improvements:

Superior Delivery Capabilities Supporting Global Expansion

As the brand expanded to over 100 countries, especially in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, complex network environments posed challenges to efficient communication. EngageLab AppPush integrated international mainstream system channels such as FCM and APNS, along with major smartphone manufacturer push channels including Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, and self-built enhanced channels. This improved message delivery rates by approximately 40%, providing robust technical support for global operations.

As the brand expanded to over 100 countries, especially in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, complex network environments posed challenges to efficient communication. EngageLab AppPush integrated international mainstream system channels such as FCM and APNS, along with major smartphone manufacturer push channels including Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, and self-built enhanced channels. This improved message delivery rates by approximately 40%, providing robust technical support for global operations. Intelligent Cross-Regional Push Notifications Enabling Localized Operations

Operating across diverse countries and regions, the brand faced varying user needs and operational strategies. EngageLab AppPush’s dynamic AppKey switching function brought tremendous convenience. When users switch countries within the app, the SDK can apply corresponding country/regional SDK configurations through simple API calls. This enables the brand to flexibly develop and implement independent push strategies, user behavior tracking, and marketing campaigns for different markets, without the need to develop and maintain multiple app versions, significantly reducing development and maintenance costs and enhancing regional market responsiveness.

Operating across diverse countries and regions, the brand faced varying user needs and operational strategies. EngageLab AppPush’s dynamic AppKey switching function brought tremendous convenience. When users switch countries within the app, the SDK can apply corresponding country/regional SDK configurations through simple API calls. This enables the brand to flexibly develop and implement independent push strategies, user behavior tracking, and marketing campaigns for different markets, without the need to develop and maintain multiple app versions, significantly reducing development and maintenance costs and enhancing regional market responsiveness. Global Multi-Data Center Layout Ensuring Compliant Operations

In a global environment where data sovereignty and privacy protection are highly valued, compliant handling of user data is crucial for international enterprises. EngageLab has deployed distributed data centers in multiple strategic locations worldwide (including Singapore, Virginia USA, Frankfurt Germany, Hong Kong China, etc.), providing robust localized data compliance solutions. The brand can intelligently select the most appropriate data storage and processing nodes based on users’ regions, strictly adhering to local privacy regulatory requirements.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: marketing@engagelab.com

Website: www.engagelab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.