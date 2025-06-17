Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Empowers Tea Beverage Brand Global Expansion with Customer Engagement Solution

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary EngageLab, a leading omni-channel customer engagement platform provider, has partnered with a prominent Chinese tea beverage brand. The partnership will support the brand's global expansion by leveraging EngageLab's high-delivery rate AppPush notification capabilities. This Chinese new tea beverage brand has recently achieved a significant breakthrough in overseas markets by presenting Eastern tea culture through a modern lens. Built on a foundation of premium original leaf tea, the brand has strategically expanded across global markets through carefully tailored localization strategies. It has successfully established thousands of stores across more than 100 countries and regions, positioning itself as a leading Chinese brand in the fresh-made tea beverage sector throughout Southeast Asia, North America, and other key markets worldwide.

With rapid business growth and global expansion, the brand encountered challenges in its overseas notification services, such as unstable channel quality and unreliable message delivery. These issues impacted user experience and the efficiency of global operations.

To address these challenges, the brand partnered with EngageLab, adopting its AppPush solution to comprehensively optimize overseas messaging services and achieve three major improvements:

Superior Delivery Capabilities Supporting Global Expansion

As the brand expanded to over 100 countries, especially in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, complex network environments posed challenges to efficient communication. EngageLab AppPush integrated international mainstream system channels such as FCM and APNS, along with major smartphone manufacturer push channels including Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, and self-built enhanced channels. This improved message delivery rates by approximately 40%, providing robust technical support for global operations.

Intelligent Cross-Regional Push Notifications Enabling Localized Operations



Operating across diverse countries and regions, the brand faced varying user needs and operational strategies. EngageLab AppPush’s dynamic AppKey switching function brought tremendous convenience. When users switch countries within the app, the SDK can apply corresponding country/regional SDK configurations through simple API calls. This enables the brand to flexibly develop and implement independent push strategies, user behavior tracking, and marketing campaigns for different markets, without the need to develop and maintain multiple app versions, significantly reducing development and maintenance costs and enhancing regional market responsiveness.

Global Multi-Data Center Layout Ensuring Compliant Operations



In a global environment where data sovereignty and privacy protection are highly valued, compliant handling of user data is crucial for international enterprises. EngageLab has deployed distributed data centers in multiple strategic locations worldwide (including Singapore, Virginia USA, Frankfurt Germany, Hong Kong China, etc.), providing robust localized data compliance solutions. The brand can intelligently select the most appropriate data storage and processing nodes based on users’ regions, strictly adhering to local privacy regulatory requirements.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

