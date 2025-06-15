To the participants of the international conference on “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges”

AZERBAIJAN, June 15 - Dear participants of the conference,

I extend my sincere greetings to you at the international conference on “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” held in Shusha.

In today’s world, highly complex geopolitical developments are taking place. Amid the emergence of numerous threats to national, regional, and global security, and the growing challenges that countries face in the political, military, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and environmental spheres, we are witnessing the rise of new centers of power and a transition to a new world order in the international relations system. In such a situation, safeguarding the national interests, independence, and sovereignty of states, and uniting efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and multilateral development is of exceptional importance.

Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces, 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory remained under occupation for nearly 30 years, and the country faced double standards, bias, and injustice. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and the one-day anti-terror operation, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by its own strength. Thus, the victorious and powerful Azerbaijani state envisioned by National Leader Heydar Aliyev – the genius who rescued modern Azerbaijan from deep social, economic, and political crisis and the founder of our national statehood ideology – has been realized.

Azerbaijan, which has always demonstrated its commitment to a just world order through concrete actions, advocates for transforming not only the South Caucasus region, where it is located, but also the entire Eurasian space into a hub of dialogue and cooperation. The projects we implement jointly with friendly and partner countries make significant contributions to regional and international security and create a favorable basis for constructive and promising cooperation between both East and West, as well as North and South. During its four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan remained committed to the Bandung Principles and consistently defended justice, international law, and the legitimate interests of member countries.

Today, the formation of a new geopolitical order for the sake of a just world depends on the consistent and goal-oriented actions of states based on the principle of political responsibility. By carrying out effective cooperation built on mutual respect and trust, as well as on the norms and principles of international law that respond to modern challenges, countries can make a worthy contribution to this process.

The year 2025 is being solemnly celebrated in our country as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.” Guided by national interests, Azerbaijan boldly continues its independent policy amid new realities and, based on its Constitution and sovereign rights, strives to actively participate in building a new world order for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Expressing my confidence that this prestigious event, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party on Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day, will be productive in terms of discussing current global issues and will give impetus to the development of multifaceted relations between our countries, I wish the conference every success.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 June 2025