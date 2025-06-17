Science, Technology and Innovation on letter of intent with Huawei

As part of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation's extensive official visit to the People’s Republic of China, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) signed a Letter of Intent with Huawei.

The Letter of Intent is intended to facilitate a comprehensive partnership between the DSTI and Huawei.

The partnership will focus on among others, information and communication technologies with a specific emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Research and Innovation.

Speaking ahead of the signing ceremony, Minister Nzimande stated that "the signing of this Letter of Intent further solidifies the long standing relationship between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China. Most fundamentally, this Letter of Intent gives much needed impetus to the progressive agenda of building of a global political and economic order that promotes the equitable development of countries, particularly from the Global South and to contribute to the betterment of all humanity."

The signing of the DSTI-Huawei Letter of Intent comes just days after a successful Belt and Road Ministerial Science and Technology Conference in Chengdu, China.

And after a highly productive bilateral between Minister Nzimande and China’s Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Yin Hejun, which included a Letter of Intent on AI.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

