Human Settlements on engagement with Abahlali baseMjondolo on informal settlements

A high-level meeting convened today between the national government and Abahlali baseMjondolo has resolved to establish ongoing, structured communication between government – across all spheres – and the movement. The meeting recognised the urgent and complex challenges facing informal settlements, including rapid urbanisation, climate change, and recurring natural disasters. These require integrated, people-centred, and responsive planning.

The engagement was jointly led by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, and the Minister of Human Settlements, Ms Thembi Simelane. The meeting followed the submission of a memorandum by Abahlali baseMjondolo in April 2025, outlining key concerns and demands.

Minister Simelane revealed in her presentation that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government plans to invest nearly R1 billion to upgrade 73 informal settlements between 2025 and 2028. This investment is part of the broader national commitment to restoring dignity through access to decent housing, secure land tenure, and essential services.

“This meeting, coordinated through Minister Hlabisa’s office, is a vital step in deepening cooperative governance and promoting integrated planning and service delivery,” said Minister Simelane.

The issues raised in Abahlali’s memorandum include the urgent need for decent housing, access to land, job creation, an end to forced removals, and meaningful community participation in human settlements planning.

According to Statistics South Africa (2022), KwaZulu-Natal has approximately 141,674 informal dwellings – with over 100,000 located in eThekwini and the remainder spread across municipalities such as uMgungundlovu.

In response, the province has committed to delivering 8,506 Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing units, of which over 6,000 are in rural areas, along with 2,143 serviced sites. While emphasising the importance of avoiding unnecessary evictions, Minister Simelane clarified that some relocations remain necessary due to the vulnerability of certain areas to flooding and other disasters. These relocations are, in many cases, a prerequisite for upgrading settlements in place.

She further committed to meeting with Abahlali baseMjondolo structures in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. Moreover, upcoming business plans – still to be finalised – will incorporate the concerns raised by Abahlali baseMjondlovolo.

“We are here to present our response to your memorandum. Let us work together to fulfil our shared goal of improving the lives of those most in need, especially by providing safe and dignified shelter to communities living in informal settlements,” said Minister Simelane.

“If we act together – as departments, communities, and civil society – there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

Minister Hlabisa echoed this sentiment, stating, “There is nothing more important than a safe and secure shelter for every family. Your concerns are receiving our urgent attention, and we are committed to real and lasting solutions.”

He stressed that the role of government is not only to respond but also to partner with communities in developing durable solutions.

“When I received your memorandum, I made a promise to return – not merely to listen again, but to begin building a shared path forward,” said Minister Hlabisa.

“We are not here to highlight divisions, but to work together to restore dignity and deliver the basic services and infrastructure our people need.”

While acknowledging progress by government, Abahlali baseMjondolo noted the difficulty faced by residents in appreciating this progress while they continue to endure harsh living conditions.

eThekwini Deputy Mayor assured the movement of continued engagement and called on communities to support efforts to improve service delivery – particularly the equitable distribution and payment of electricity services.

Mr Sibusiso Zikode, President of Abahlali baseMjondolo, welcomed the meeting and the presence of both Ministers, describing it as a sign of government’s willingness to work with organised communities.

“We are not here to fight with government,” said Zikode. “We are here to work together to uplift our communities and realise a just and equitable society. Abahlali baseMjondolo is committed to solutions that restore dignity to our people,” he added.

