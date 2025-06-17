International Relations and Cooperation urges citizens in Iran to contact Embassy in Tehran

South Africa wishes to urge all its citizens currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran to contact the Embassy in Tehran to ensure that they are registered with and that their whereabouts are known to the Embassy.

It is important to note that South Africa’s support in the country is limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location.

Therefore, citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly.

The following contacts may be used:

Tehran

Telephone: +98 912 230 8968

Telephone: +98 930 495 8965

Helpline of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, RSA

Telephone: +27 12 351 1000

The web page of DIRCO may be consulted for further contact information:

https://www.dirco.gov.za

