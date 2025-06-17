Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré on becoming energy smart

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, states that households and businesses can ease pressure on their budgets and protect the environment by implementing energy-smart saving methods in their homes and buildings.

This can be achieved by adopting the Department of Electricity and Energy’s (DEE's) Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) programme. Since its launch in December 2020 until 9 June 2025, 6,963 buildings have registered, and 3,766 EPCs have been issued. Of these, Gauteng leads with 1,634, followed by the Western Cape with 1,555. The Northern Cape has the fewest, with only 10 EPCs issued.

The National Energy Act, 1998 (Act no. 34 of 2008) requires all state-owned buildings that are 1000m² and owners of commercial buildings of 2000m² to display EPCs. The Regulation states that all required buildings need to comply by 07 December 2025.

An EPC:

Indicates the energy performance of a building, Serve as regulatory tools/instruments targeting inefficient buildings, encouraging transformation towards energy-efficient buildings, Are indicators for building owners to note and change their consumption patterns to benefit financially and comply with regulations, and In the long term, they promote the reduction of Greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency interventions using reliable data from existing EPCs.

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said: “There is an opportunity for all South Africans to play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and reap the benefits of the programme. Among others, and by 2030, the programme seeks to achieve a 20% improvement in energy performance of residential buildings, a 33% reduction in specific energy consumption of new household appliances, a 50% reduction in specific energy consumption of public sector buildings, and a 30% reduction in energy consumption in the agricultural sector.”

“I urge all households, businesses, and the public sector to adopt alternative and energy-saving methods. These can include, but are not limited to, the fitting of solar panels, LED bulbs, smart geysers, and switching off appliances when they are not in use. While the issuing of EPCs is ongoing, I encourage anyone to engage my department about the programme and how they can implement this initiative. The more we work together, the quicker we will attain and surpass our 2030 energy-saving goals,” concluded Deputy Minister Graham-Maré.

More information on EPCs may be obtained at https://epc.sanedi.org.za/home

