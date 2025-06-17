Eastern Cape Office of the Premier on flood response and recovery efforts

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government continues to intensify its response and recovery efforts following the disastrous floods that recently caused havoc in various parts of the province.

Latest statistics and identification of bodies

As of today, the number of confirmed fatalities has increased to 88 and this includes the body of 10-year-old girl who went missing in Libode. Post-mortems have been completed with 83 bodies having been positively identified by families and five (5) bodies are yet to been identified. About 56 bodies have been released to families at the end of the day on Saturday. The Provincial Government remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support. Government efforts in providing emotional support to the bereaved families have been bolstered by support from the South African Council of Churches which continues to offer prayers and spiritual healing to the families.

Relief efforts

Provincial Government continues to provide emergency relief to thousands of residents displaced by the recent floods in the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities. Temporary shelters have been established, and essential necessities including meals, clothing, and hygiene items are being distributed to affected families.

In partnership with humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad and the Black Coffee Foundation, additional relief support has reached communities whose homes and belongings were destroyed by the floods. These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in responding swiftly to emergencies.

The Provincial Government also wishes to acknowledge and commend the ongoing support from ordinary citizens who have extended a helping hand to those in need. In particular, the government expresses deep appreciation to local artists Betusile Mcinga and Mist SA, whose presence and contributions have brought hope and comfort to affected families during this difficult time.

The government is appealing for continued support from the private sector, businesses, and individuals to assist with donations of food, clothing, blankets, furniture and other essentials. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in helping communities recover and rebuild. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind as we work to restore dignity and hope to those impacted by this disaster.

Health services are available on-site, with the Department of Health providing medical assistance and replacing chronic medication that was swept away by the floods to those in need. The Department of Home Affairs is also working around the clock to ensure the provision of documents to enable the displaced families to access relevant services.

Local schools have resumed classes to ensure continuity in learning and provisions have been made for learners who missed exams due to the extreme weather conditions to write their papers.

Restoration of basic services and assessment of infrastructure damages

Recovery operations continue across affected areas. The Provincial Government is pleased to confirm that some critical services, including water and electricity, have been restored in various parts of OR Tambo District. Work is ongoing to ensure full restoration across all the communities.

In the Amathole District (ADM), Butterworth Treatment Works was severely damaged during the floods, and it remains offline, government is working around the clock to restore water services in both affected parts of Amathole and OR Tambo. In the interim, water tankers from ADM, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and Gift of the Givers have been deployed to ensure continued water access to the affected communities.

All major roads that were affected by flooding have been reopened, enabling improved access for both emergency and community services. The removal of debris is ongoing to restore full functionality to all public roads.

The rescue and recovery teams continue to comb the affected areas and the work of the arial teams have been bolstered through the deployment of drones to assess hard-to-reach flood zones. High-resolution imageries have been captured over the affected areas and being processed to enhance response planning and damage quantification.

With the National Disaster Management Center having classified this incident as a disaster, processes are well underway for a declaration of a disaster through the Provincial Executive Council. This will enable the mobilisation and provision of resources to rebuild and refurbishing damaged infrastructure.

In addition to the declaration of a disaster, engagements are underway with traditional authorities for the identification of land to be used for the possible relocation of some of the families and social facilitation with the affected communities.

Provincial Day of Mourning

In remembrance of the lives lost, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government will hold a Provincial Day of Mourning on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in Decoligny Village, Mthatha. This solemn occasion is dedicated to honouring the memory of all the individuals who tragically lost their lives during these floods. The Premier has determined that all non-essential programmes, and events that were scheduled for this day in the province be postponed. The Provincial Government recognises the profound pain and loss suffered by the affected families and communities, and it remains committed to standing with them in this difficult time.

As part of the observance, the Provincial Government is extending a special invitation to all faith-based organisations, religious leaders, and congregations across the province to attend the memorial service in their church uniforms and spiritual regalia. The presence of various denominations is a call for unity and spiritual strength, and a symbolic gesture to collectively condemn the devastating effects of this tragedy. The Eastern Cape Government calls on all residents, civil society, and religious communities to join hands in support of those affected, and to observe this day with the dignity and respect it deserves. Furthermore, citizens in other parts of the province, in particular, the Women’s Fellowship Services that are traditionally hosted on Thursdays be dedicated in honour of the departed.

Call for urgent reporting for missing persons

Provincial government is urgently appealing to residents to report persons who went missing around Tuesday, 10 June 2025 in the areas that were affected by the severe weather conditions, to law enforcement as rescue operations continue. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane expressed deep concern for those still unaccounted for, and the information from the public will assist to focus efforts effectively and bring closure to anxious families.

Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, leveraging helicopters, drones, K-9 units, and ground search teams, but they require community cooperation to ensure all individuals are accounted for.

Anyone with information about a missing person should report immediately to the local police station. This coordinated effort aims to reunite families and accelerate the ongoing rescue and recovery process in this time of crisis.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government commends the ongoing work of disaster management teams, emergency services, municipalities, NGOs, and all partners working tirelessly to assist the affected families and communities.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has urged residents to remain cautious and continue to follow safety guidance issued by authorities. He has further expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. “Our thoughts remain with all families who have lost loved ones during this difficult time”, he said.

Provincial Government continues to monitor the situation.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA