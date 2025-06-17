President Cyril Ramaphosa attends G7 Summit Outreach Session in Canada, 17 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 15 June 2025, arrived in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit Outreach Session, scheduled to take place on the margins of the G7 Leaders Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on 17 June 2025.

The Group of Seven consists of the largest advanced economies namely: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The European Union also participates in G7 Summits, although not a member.

Canada assumed the Presidency of the G7 on 01 January 2025 and its Presidency seeks to address global challenges and opportunities, including international peace and security, global economic stability and growth, and the digital transition.

Furthermore, the Outreach Session aims “to explore leadership and collaboration in driving a comprehensive approach to energy security with a focus on technology and innovation; diversification and strengthening critical mineral supply chains; and infrastructure and investment”.

This resonates with South Africa’s national interests and priorities of South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The Outreach Sessions of the G7 in which President Ramaphosa will participate have been a feature of the Group over the years, with the aim to strengthen unity among G7 members and like-minded countries to deliberate on and address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Reflecting the outward looking approach of recent Presidencies, guest leaders are invited to join Outreach Sessions within the Summit agenda.

The cooperation between South Africa and Canada has strengthened this year as it relates to G20 and G7.

Under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, enhanced efforts have been undertaken to align objectives and support the agenda of the G7 to that of the G20.

Several engagements have taken place between South Africa and Canada at various levels, including at Sherpa and Ministerial levels.

South Africa is currently the only African country invited to this year’s G7 Summit Outreach Session.

The G7 Summit will provide President Ramaphosa with an opportunity to meet Heads of State and Government of G7 countries (who are also G20 Members) and other Outreach Guest Countries.

The President will use this platform as an opportunity to engage with various leaders on areas of common interest in bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation – including the G20 Presidency ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

President Ramaphosa’s participation at the G7 Leaders Summit presents an opportunity for South Africa to pursue strategic alignment within the framework of G7-G20 cooperation, where necessary.

The President is accompanied by Minister Ronald Lamola, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

