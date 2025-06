Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa visit Impendle Local Municipality following recent heavy rains and flooding, 17 Jun

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, together with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, visit Wards 1 and 5 of the Impendle Local Municipality, which were severely affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

The visit follows intense weather conditions that resulted in widespread damage and hardship for more than 100 families in the municipality. The Premier and Minister will conduct on-site assessments, engage with affected residents, and ensure that urgent relief measures are being implemented.

This joint visit underscores governmentโ€™s commitment at both provincial and national levels to respond swiftly and effectively to natural disasters, and to support vulnerable communities through recovery and rebuilding efforts.

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜:

๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ: 17 June 2034

๐—ง๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ: 08:00am

๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ: Impendle (meet-up point to be confirmed)

๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜:

๐— ๐—ฟ ๐—•๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ ๐—š๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ

Head of Provincial Government Communications

Cell: 071 217 3037

๐— ๐—ฟ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ ๐— ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 061 499 0774

๐— ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ธ๐—ผ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ป๐—พ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฒ

Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson, CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

#GovZAUpdates