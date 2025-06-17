Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa visit Impendle Local Municipality following recent heavy rains and flooding, 17 Jun

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, together with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, visit Wards 1 and 5 of the Impendle Local Municipality, which were severely affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

The visit follows intense weather conditions that resulted in widespread damage and hardship for more than 100 families in the municipality. The Premier and Minister will conduct on-site assessments, engage with affected residents, and ensure that urgent relief measures are being implemented.

This joint visit underscores government’s commitment at both provincial and national levels to respond swiftly and effectively to natural disasters, and to support vulnerable communities through recovery and rebuilding efforts.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁:

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: 17 June 2034

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 08:00am

𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲: Impendle (meet-up point to be confirmed)

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗲𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

𝗠𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗚𝗶𝗻𝗮

Head of Provincial Government Communications

Cell: 071 217 3037

𝗠𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗠𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 061 499 0774

𝗠𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗸𝗼 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗾𝗼𝘀𝗲

Media Liaison Officer & Spokesperson, CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

