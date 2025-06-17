Minister Thembi Simelane embarks on oversight visit to Eastern Cape to assess work undertaken to assist flood victims, 17 to 18 Jun
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will embark on a three-day visit to the Eastern Cape to meet with the provincial and municipal leadership to deliberate on the necessary response, required interventions and work that has been done to assist flood victims.
The current report indicates that nearly 3,000 households have been affected, with over 1,000 homes or structures destroyed and more than 600 partially destroyed. This is a moving target.
During disasters, the Department of Human Settlements can assist victims by providing temporary residential units, building materials, temporary emergency accommodation and repairs.
Minister Simelane will be joined by the Eastern Cape Provincial and Local Government officials, including Mayors of the affected municipalities.
Details are as follows:
Day one:
Activities: Visit to flood affected areas
Date: Tomorrow, 17 June 2025
Time: 11:00 am
Venue: Site 1 - De Colligny, Site 2 - Joe Slovo
Day two:
Activities: Visit to affected households and status update on interventions undertaken to help flood victims.
Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025
Time: 11:00 am
Venue: Butterworth, Mnquma Local Municipality
