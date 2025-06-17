Social Development on OR Tambo District disaster intervention and assessment

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Nokuzola Tolashe visited OR Tambo District as part of coordinated efforts by government to offer psychosocial support and social relief packages to those adversely affected by the devastating floods. She was joined by MEC for Social Development in Eastern Cape, Ms Bukiwe Fanta and King Sababata Dalindyebo Local Municipality Speaker.

The political principals were accompanied by the National Director General Mr. Peter Netshipale, CEO of SASSA Mr Themba Matlou, Acting CEO of NDA Mr. Thabani Buthelezi, Eastern Cape Regional Manager of SASSA Mr. Bandile Maqetuka, NDA Provincial Manager Ms. Nokulunga Skeyi

Following the events of the past week where approximately 90 people lost their lives and thousands displaced, the social development sector with its partners dispatched its personnel to assist the affected people. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), through its Social Relief of Distress program, acted swiftly to assist families whose homes were severely affected during the floods. To this end, SASSA has been active on three established sites where people are served with three nutritious meals a day, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to immediate food security.

In anticipation of the transition phase, SASSA has developed a disengagement plan aimed at equipping beneficiaries with basic resources to support reintegration and restore stability. SASSA is providing the families with urgent packs to restore the dignity of the families who have lost everything they had. The activation of the Disaster Management Act has enabled SASSA and its partners like the Gift of the Givers and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to provide urgent needed services to the displaced communities. The work of the agency has been supervised by the Internal Audit Committee to allow proper accountability at the end of the intervention to avoid and protect the resources of government.

Minister and MEC have given messages of condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones and wished speedy recovery to those who are still recovering in hospitals and places of safety. SASSA and Home Affairs are working very closely to ensure that death certificates are released, so that the agency can assist the families that will not be able to lay to rest their loved ones with financial assistance.

