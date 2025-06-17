North West Agriculure and Rural Development on detection of Foot and Mouth Disease in North West Province

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirms an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, specifically in the JB Marks Local Municipality

In the first incident, the Department was alerted by a Private Veterinarian who had visited the farm and saw suspicious signs. The State Veterinarian collected samples, which were sent to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute (OVI) to test for the disease.

Another incident was first detected at an abattoir in Madibeng. The clinical signs of the affected animals were missed at ante-mortem inspection but were detected on the slaughter line during the Meat Inspection process. Tissue samples were sent to the laboratory and the results came back confirming both SAT 2 and SAT 3 types of the virus.

The unslaughtered animals were escorted back to the farm of origin, a feedlot in Ventersdorp, through a Red Cross permit. Both farms linked to the outbreak have been put under quarantine, prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products.

The Department has identified all the farms that are linked to the Gauteng outbreak and are being sampled for testing to confirm if they are positive or not. All such farms have also been put under precautionary quarantine until the test results are back.

Any suspected case of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in susceptible animals must be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately. FMD affects cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals (domestic and wild). The major clinical features of the disease include fever, lameness, and the appearance of vesicles and sores in the mouth, feet, and teats.

For more information and enquiries contact:

Dr Langa Madyibi Director Veterinary Services

Cell: 066 190 9190

For more information, contact the Departmental spokesperson: Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

