Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi replies to questions in National Council of Provinces, 17 Jun

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 June 2025, at 14h00 appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) virtually in Parliament to respond to oral questions and provide important updates on a range of issues of national significance.

In this regard, the Minister will provide a comprehensive update on the department’s intensified efforts to deliver long awaited justice and closure for families and communities affected by apartheid era atrocities, including the families of the Cradock Four. These efforts signal a renewed commitment to restorative justice and national healing.

Minister Kubayi will also outline progress in strengthening the institutional capacity of the Magistrates Commission, as part of broader reforms aimed at ensuring a robust, independent, and accountable judiciary that serves all South Africans with integrity and fairness.

The Minister will also have an opportunity to report on the strategic initiatives underway to strengthen the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) financial, human, and technical resources. These efforts are part of government’s broader mission to enhance prosecutorial capacity and ensure efficient delivery of justice, particularly in complex cases.

The Minister will also provide a status update on the prosecution of cases related to state capture, highlighting both the progress made since the submission of the Zondo Commission Report and the challenges faced in navigating complex legal terrain.

Furthermore, Minister Kubayi will address the work being done to improve oversight over the outsourcing of legal work by the Office of the State Attorney (OSA), with a focus on promoting equity and transformation in the legal profession.

This includes an update on the implementation of the Legal Sector Codes, aimed at redressing historical imbalances and ensuring that previously disadvantaged legal practitioners gain equitable access to state legal briefs, efforts that are currently being legally challenged through the courts.

Members of Parliament are constitutionally required to answer questions in the NCOP to uphold oversight, accountability, and transparency.

The Minister’s appearance at the NCOP to respond to questions is in fulfilment of this constitutional requirement and will demonstrate the department’s commitment to justice reform, transformation, and strengthening the rule of law.

