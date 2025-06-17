Global Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The utilization of machine learning in supply chain management market has experienced significant growth, with the market size expected to burgeon from $8.32 billion in 2024 to $10.34 billion in 2025. This impressive leap, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.2%, can primarily be attributed to increased operational efficiency, the rising demand for predictive analytics, growing automation in logistics, and an upswing in data-driven decision-making strategies. Additionally, accuracy when predicting demand forecasting has been massively improved, consequently spurring growth within this period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market Size?

Projections indicate that this exponential growth trajectory is set to continue. The machine learning in supply chain management market is expected to reach a staggering $24.39 billion by 2029, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.9%. Key growth drivers for this period include digital transformation adoption, increased market volatility, emphasis on sustainability, e-commerce growth, rising data-driven decision-making, and an increasing need for automation in logistics. Within this duration, trends including enhanced inventory management solutions, real-time supply chain visibility, AI-driven risk management, cloud-based collaboration solutions for the supply chain, and warehouse optimization using AI solutions are expected to shape the market landscape.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23750&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market?

A central growth stimulator for the future of the machine learning in supply chain management market is the increasing automation in logistics, positively affecting anticipated market growth. Streamlining and optimizing supply chain processes can now be achieved with minimal human intervention - thanks to the rise of technology like robotics, AI, and software systems. The positive effects of these include enhanced efficiency, cost reduction, and the ability to meet rising e-commerce demands through leveraging technologies that boost operational scalability and customer satisfaction. By enabling predictive analytics, improving demand forecasting, and facilitating real-time decision-making, machine learning has transformed logistics automation. A testament to automation's steady rise in logistics is the International Federation of Robotics' IFR report that the number of robots operating in factories worldwide reached 4,281,585 units in 2023 – a 10% increase from the 3,904,000 units recorded in 2022.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market?

Prominent industry players shaping the machine learning in supply chain management market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Mærsk A/S, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Ferguson Enterprises LLC, Zoetop Business Co. Ltd., H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, J. C. Penney Corporation Inc., ALTANA AG, Koch Industries Inc., Industria de Diseño Textil S.A., FourKites Inc., Noodle.ai Inc., Lokad SAS, Garvis Inc., and Logility Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-learning-in-supply-chain-management-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market?

As the machine learning in supply chain management market evolves, major companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as artificial intelligence AI assistants for supply chain management. These AI-assisted tools aid in optimizing operations and enhancing decision-making, making it an emerging trend worth noting.

How Is The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market Segmented?

The sector presents a plethora of intriguing market segments. These range from components that include software and services, to technologies that cover artificial intelligence, deep learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics. In deployment mode, options include cloud-based and on-premises choices. Applications include demand forecasting, inventory management, supplier selection, logistics optimization, and risk management. End-user industries that enjoy these benefits include the retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, food and beverage, consumer goods sectors, and others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Machine Learning In Supply Chain Management Market?

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2024. However, the Machine Learning in Supply Chain Management Market report does cover other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Supply Chain Management Software Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supply-chain-management-software-market

The Business Research Company is armed with over 1,500,000 datasets and unique insights from industry leaders. With more than 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, the company takes pride in providing data-rich, comprehensive research and insights. With our in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, you can gain the information you need to stay ahead of the game.

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.