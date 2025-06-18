Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu Named 'PR Agency Head of the Year' in Asia...Youngest Ever Winner

Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu receives his trophy at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific ceremony held at JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.

Named Asia-Pacific's top PR agency CEO in record time since the company's 2022 founding

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech startup PR specialist Team Cookie announced today that its CEO Taejoon Ryu has been selected as 'PR Agency Head of the Year' at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2025.Now in its 24th year, the PR Awards Asia-Pacific is a global PR awards ceremony hosted by Campaign, a leading international communications publication. The awards recognize the most successful PR agencies, brands, and campaign cases across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand. More than 300 companies and consulting firms from various countries compete for awards annually.Team Cookie previously took top honors in the Small Consultancy category last year. This year, the company achieved a double victory, winning in both campaign and individual categories.Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu was honored as the winner of 'PR Agency Head of the Year,' the most prestigious individual award, at the awards ceremony held at the JW Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom in Hong Kong on June 12th. Ryu was the sole Korean candidate among PR agency heads across Asia competing for the award. He is the youngest winner in the award's history and achieved the remarkable feat of being named Asia's top PR agency CEO in record time after founding his company in 2022.Team Cookie is a tech startup consulting firm established in 2022 by CEO Taejoon Ryu and Vice President Gitae Lim. Based in Korea, the United States, and Singapore, the company supports tech companies and the broader startup ecosystem across various sectors.The company's major partners include companies in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, Web3 gaming, security, legal tech, edtech, entertainment tech, HR tech, fintech, healthcare, and subculture startups, as well as marketing solutions and short-form MCN, and retail commerce and M&A platforms. The company has also formed strategic partnerships with Korea's youngest venture capital firm ZDVC and Spanish GTM consulting specialist How2Go to support Korean startups' global expansion.The PR Awards Asia-Pacific organizers noted on their official website: "Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu serves as a global bridge, partnering with Korea's leading AI companies as well as Silicon Valley unicorns and overseas listed companies driving the global AI boom, along with prominent domestic and international tech startups."They added, "CEO Ryu served as Vice President of the International Association for AI Ethics (IAAE) and was selected as a Rising Star at the 2024 Korea PR Awards, establishing Team Cookie as one of the most promising specialized PR firms across the Asia-Pacific region despite being a startup.""I am honored to be selected as the winner of the most prestigious individual category at the Asia-Pacific region's leading PR awards," said Team Cookie CEO Taejoon Ryu. "I owe this achievement to our excellent partners and colleagues who share our belief that technology advances the world. Moving forward, our goal is to become the world's leading 'Cross-border Connector' beyond Korea, staying true to our mission of enhancing the value of innovative companies through storytelling."

