Global Humira Biosimilar Market To Reach $5.96 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 12.6%.

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Humira Biosimilar Market?

The Business Research Company’s latest report reveals that the Humira biosimilar market size has grown rapidly in recent years, evolving from $3.28 billion in 2024 to $3.70 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.0%. The observed growth in this historic period can be attributed to various factors including growing demand for cost-effective alternatives, escalating approval of biosimilars by regulatory bodies, a rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, expanding healthcare access in emerging markets, and the high cost of original biologics.

How Will The Humira Biosimilar Market Expand In The Coming Years?

The humira biosimilar market size is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years, shooting up to $5.96 billion in 2029 at a promising CAGR of 12.6%. The accelerated growth in the forecast period can be credited to technological advancements in biosimilar development, increasing healthcare cost containment efforts, expanding patent expirations of original biologics, enhancement in market access and reimbursement policies, and rising adoption of biosimilars in oncology and autoimmune diseases. New trends that are predicted to emerge shortly include an upswing in approval of more biosimilars, advancements in manufacturing technologies, growing research and development activities, and the development and approval of biosimilar drugs.

What's Driving The Humira Biosimilar Market's Steady Growth?

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to stimulate the humira biosimilar market's forward momentum. Autoimmune diseases arise when the immune system erroneously directs its assault against the body’s healthy cells, tissues, or organs. The relentless increase of autoimmune disorders, widely believed to be triggered by environmental pollution results in a disrupted immune system and a heightened risk of autoimmune reactions. Humira biosimilars work by obstructing tumor necrosis factor TNF, a protein that instigates inflammation in autoimmune diseases, thereby reducing the immune response and restricting damage to healthy tissues.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24244&type=smp

As a case in point, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated that 514,000 people 2.0% in Australia, comprising 2.5% of females and 1.6% of males were afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis in 2022. This growing tendency of autoimmune diseases bolsters the expansion of the humira biosimilar market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/humira-biosimilar-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Humira Biosimilar Market?

Major companies operating within the humira biosimilar market include industry titans such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Mylan N.V., Sandoz Group AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Celltrion Inc., Biocon Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Alvotech, Coherus BioSciences Inc., Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs Ltd., Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, Synermore Biologics, and CVS Health.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Humira Biosimilar Market?

Major companies operating in the humira biosimilar market are betting on innovative products, such as tumor necrosis factor TNF blockers, to offer more affordable options for autoimmune disease management. For instance, Organon & Co., a US-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with South Korea-based biotech firm Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd in July 2023, to launch HADLIMA, a biosimilar to Humira. This product, available in both citrate-free high-concentration 100 mg/mL and citrate-containing low-concentration 50 mg/mL presentations, seeks to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

How Is The Humira Biosimilar Market Segmented?

The humira biosimilar market report splits the analysis across different product types, distribution channels, and applications. Product types include adalimumab biosimilars and other types, distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and other distribution channels, while applications cover ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, and others. There are also subsegments for Adalimumab Biosimilars and other types.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Humira Biosimilar Market?

As per the regional insights, North America was the largest region in the humira biosimilar market in 2024. However, this report covers an extensive area, including diverse geographical regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

