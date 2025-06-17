Captain T Cell Joins Bayer Co.Lab Berlin to Accelerate Autologous and Allogeneic TCR-T Cell Therapy Programs for Cancer Patients

Berlin, Germany – June 17th, 2025 – Captain T Cell GmbH, a biotech company developing next-generation TCR-based cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that it has been selected for residency in the Bayer Co.Lab incubator in Berlin.

The Bayer Co.Lab program supports cutting-edge biotech and life science innovators by providing access to fully equipped state-of-the-art lab and office infrastructure, global expertise, and Bayer’s broader life science ecosystem. Located at the headquarters of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer Co.Lab Berlin is a key hub in the company’s global incubator network, built to accelerate breakthrough technologies on their path to patients.

“We are proud to join Bayer Co.Lab and to be recognized as a leading innovator in the TCR-T field,” said Dr. Felix Lorenz, CEO of Captain T Cell. “As we move our lead program to the clinic, our proximity to Bayer’s pharma hub will strengthen our clinical and translational strategy and help us develop TCR programs with real-world impact. We are excited to grow in this environment and continue pushing the boundaries of solid tumor therapy.”

Captain T Cell is advancing a proprietary TCR-T cell therapy platform that includes both autologous and allogeneic product candidates. Its autologous lead program, CTC 127, has demonstrated best-in-class in vivo efficacy in preclinical models, with a first-in-human clinical study starting in 2027. The Company’s first-in-class allogeneic platform recently achieved promising results in pre-clinical in vivo studies - a key hurdle for off-the-shelf cell therapies.

“Bayer Co.Lab exists to support visionary teams tackling the toughest scientific challenges,” said Dr. Ruth Shah, Head of Bayer Co.Lab Berlin. “We are excited to welcome Captain T Cell to our growing community of selected scientific innovators and look forward to supporting their mission to transform solid tumor treatment through next-generation cell therapies.”

Captain T Cell recently won first place for “Biggest Scientific Breakthrough” at the Grand Opening of the Bayer Co.Lab Berlin. The Company joins a growing cluster of high-potential life science ventures in one of Europe’s most dynamic innovation hubs for oncology and advanced therapeutics.

###

About Captain T Cell

Captain T Cell GmbH is a biotechnology company developing next-generation TCR-based cell therapies for solid tumors. Built on a robust TCR discovery and toolbox platform, the Company advances both autologous and allogeneic TCR-T products with the goal of delivering effective treatment options to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. To learn more, visit www.captaintcell.com.

About Bayer Co.Lab

Bayer Co.Lab is a pioneering global network of life science incubators focused on disruptive innovation and scientific breakthroughs. With strategic locations around the world, in Berlin, Germany; Cambridge, USA; Kobe, Japan; and Shanghai, China, Bayer Co.Lab connects early-stage entrepreneurs with world-class expertise, resources, and global networks – with no strings attached. Bayer Co.Lab empowers visionary startups by providing state-of-the-art facilities, expert mentorship, and a vibrant community where they can transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions. To learn more, visit https://colab.bayer.com.

Media Contacts:

Dr. Janna Hachmann

Captain T Cell GmbH

media@captaintcell.com



akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.