Button Unveils "Creator Media," Empowering the Creator Economy with Retail Media Alongside Leading Creator Companies at Cannes Lions, Following Major New Funding by PSG

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button, the creator commerce and retail media platform, today announced its newest innovation, "Creator Media," in a groundbreaking partnership with leading creator companies. The new solution was officially unveiled today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where one year ago, Button introduced its innovative Retail Media Inventory Solution in partnership with industry giants . Today marks the exciting expansion of that product. Button has extended the same infrastructure beyond retailers and publishers, now to creators and networks, connecting the dots between content, commerce, and conversion.

This announcement follows a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth.

Button’s announcement of Creator Media capitalizes on the explosive growth of both the creator economy, currently estimated at over $250 billion, and the rapidly expanding retail media sector, which is expected to surpass $180 billion in market size in 2025 . These advancements have been driven by brands increasingly prioritizing reaching users and seeking to find high-intent offsite partners that will re-engage users and drive brand sales.

Creator Media, powered by Button and in partnership with a collection of industry leading creator companies, seamlessly integrates retail media strategies into creator content - enabling brands, sellers, and the manufacturers of products to connect performance budgets to creators.

Creator Media and the interest surrounding this launch validate that the largest trends of the year are combining. This convergence is fostering a tidal wave of change and opportunity, bigger than what the advertising industry has seen since the advent in mobile.

By enabling creator networks and their creators to have unprecedented opportunities to monetize their influence by driving measurable sales of brands, sellers, and manufacturers’ products, a new opportunity for growth is emerging for creators. In the same way, brands gain access to authentic and engaging content from trusted voices, enhancing their exposure in performant and transparent ways that were previously hard to scale.

“The launch of Creator Media marks a pivotal moment in recognizing the immense value creators bring to the commerce landscape," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. “By introducing this capability, we’re betting on our role as an underpinning of this economy - one built to help creator networks, creator agencies, and their retail partners unveil new ways to create more value together. We see ourselves as the infrastructure of the creator economy, and every day, we’re inventing solutions that give our creator platform partners and our retail partners more ways to grow.”

Evan Wray, President at Later, shared, “Button is always pushing the envelope on innovation and testing of new concepts in the market. The combination of brand and seller budgets alongside creators’ high intent traffic is a recipe for success that Later and Mavely is excited to be building upon.”

Sam Else, Senior Director of Business Development at Linktree, shared, “After integrating Button into our Linktree Shops program, the conversion rate on product purchases increased, enabling creators on our platform to make more money.”

What is Creator Media?

Button’s newest feature leveraging the Button infrastructure, enabling retail media inventory and retail media powered links from these 3 marketer types to be seamlessly enabled in Creators’ campaign creation processes.

How it works for users?

While users are shopping, they’ll either see new content on creator pages through sponsored content widgets or through landing pages that populate along their shopping journeys. These experiences provide access to products that complement their current shopping experience.

How it works for Creators?

As creators create content, they’ll be prompted with specific Creator Media campaigns that are relevant to the content they’ve created in the past or that they’re in the process of creating. At the tap of a Button, they’ll be able to activate these campaigns.

How it works for Marketers?

Today’s program is a closed beta, and companies that partner with Underscore, The Shelf, Mavely, and Linktree are the only companies with access today. If you’d like to participate, please reach out to marketing@usebutton.com.

Button is the leading mobile commerce and retail media platform built for the creator economy. Powering frictionless commerce experiences between the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks, Button is one of the largest independent drivers of commerce on the internet. Button drives over $1B in commerce per month, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's now backed by PSG, one of the world’s most renowned growth equity companies.

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv.

