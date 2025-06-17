Hair Supplements Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Hair Supplements Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Hair Supplements Market Size Indicate?

The hair supplements market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.90 billion in 2024 to $2.10 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. Growth during this historic period is attributed to an increase in hair loss resulting from stress and lifestyle changes, a heightened awareness about personal grooming, an aging population seeking anti-hair loss solutions, the growing influence of social media over beauty standards, a rise in disposable income, and an increasing demand for natural and organic products.

What Are The Projections For The Future Growth Of The Hair Supplements Market?

Looking forward, this market is expected to see more rapid growth. It is projected to grow to $3.07 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.0%. Growth during this forecast period can be attributed to a growing demand for personalized nutrition, increased focus on men's grooming, a rising consumer preference for clean-label products, integration of AI in product recommendations, a growing awareness of nutritional deficiencies, partnerships with dermatologists, salons, and much more.

What Are The Drivers Behind The Hair Supplements Market's Growth?

Changes in lifestyle and dietary habits are anticipated to fuel the growth of the hair supplements market going forward. With increasing urbanization driving changes in daily routines and food consumption patterns, more individuals are becoming reliant on convenient, processed foods rather than traditional home-cooked meals.

In April 2023, a survey by the International Food Information Council revealed that 52% of 1,022 Americans aged 18–80 followed a specific diet within the prior year. This includes popular diets like high-protein intake, mindful eating, calorie counting, clean eating, and intermittent fasting.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Hair Supplements Market?

Major companies operating in this market include Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, Nestlé Health Science S.A., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Invite Health, Hum Nutrition Inc., New Nordic Healthbrands AB, Brock Beauty Inc., SMP Nutra, Codeage LLC, SugarBearHair, Philip Kingsley, BosleyMD, Laboratoires Nutrimea, Power Gummies, Viva Naturals Inc., Nutri&Co, Valebio, and Olly Nutrition.

What Are The Recent Trends In The Hair Supplements Market?

Companies in the hair supplements market are introducing technologically advanced products such as vitamin capsule supplements to effectively deliver essential nutrients that may be lacking in a regular diet. For instance, in September 2023, U.S.-based personal care and wellness company Divi launched "To the Roots Hair Vitamins" which use slow-release beadlet technology to support healthy hair growth.

How Is The Hair Supplements Market Segmented?

This market is segmented by product type, form, nature, application, and distribution channel. The segments include vitamins, minerals, proteins and other product types; forms like tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and other forms; natural and conventional nature; applications for hair growth, hair strengthening, hair loss prevention, and other applications; and distribution is through online stores, pharmacies, supermarkets or hypermarkets, and specialty stores.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Hair Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in this market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Other regions covered in the hair supplements market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

