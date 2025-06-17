The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast To Reach $4.52 Billion By 2029 With 13.3% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The home blood pressure monitoring devices market size has seen a spike in growth in recent years and continues to thrive. In 2024, the market was valued at $2.41 billion and is predicted to reach $2.74 billion in 2025, displaying a considerable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased awareness about hypertension, a rising geriatric population, a higher adoption of home healthcare facilities, a surge in cardiovascular diseases, and a growing demand for convenient and cost-effective monitoring solutions.

What Factors Contribute To The Projected Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth?

Equally impressive is the forecast for the coming years. The home blood pressure monitoring devices market is projected to expand to $4.52 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 13.3%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to a shift towards preventive healthcare, increased integration with digital health platforms, a rise in lifestyle-related disorders, the expansion of telemedicine services, and a growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. Notable trends in the forecast period include advancements in wearable blood pressure monitors, enhanced smartphone connectivity features, innovation in cuffless monitoring technologies, development of AI-based diagnostic tools, and advancements in cloud-based data management systems.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The worldwide prevalence of hypertension is also a notable factor fueling the growth of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market. Hypertension is a severe condition characterized by persistently high blood pressure. This condition increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other significant health complications. Unhealthy lifestyles, including poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, and chronic stress, disrupt normal blood pressure regulation and damage blood vessels over time. Home blood pressure monitoring devices help individuals track their blood pressure regularly. This enables the early detection of hypertension, better management of treatment plans, and more informed discussions with healthcare providers. For instance, figures released in January 2024 by the American Heart Association stated that in 2022, there were 131,454 deaths in the US primarily linked to high blood pressure, an increase from 124,508 deaths in 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of hypertension is undoubtedly driving the growth of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Of The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices?

Prominent companies operating in this market include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries LP, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Beurer GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Homedics Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Withings SA, Microlife AG, SunTech Medical Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., ChoiceMMed, Qardio Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corporation. These companies contribute significantly to the overall growth and development of the market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The ever-evolving trends in the home blood pressure monitoring device market are noteworthy. Companies are putting emphasis on developing high-tech products, including wearable blood pressure monitors. These devices offer users an easier, comfortable way to track their blood pressure throughout the day. For instance, in November 2024, Swiss healthcare technology company Aktiia launched a continuous blood pressure monitoring CBPM bracelet, which received approval from Health Canada. This marked the company's first market expansion product outside Europe and accentuates Aktiia's commitment to provide innovative health solutions globally.

How Is The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on product, connectivity, distribution channel, and end-user. The products segment includes aneroid blood pressure monitors, digital blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, blood pressure transducers, instruments and accessories, among others. Based on connectivity, the market is divided into Bluetooth, Wireless Fidelity Wi-Fi, Universal Serial Bus USB, and Non-Connected devices. The distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, among others. Homes, hospitals, and clinics form the different end-user segments.

What About Regional Insights Of The Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices?

North America was the largest region in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. Other regions covered in the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

