Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market?

The inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market size has been showing a robust growth in recent years, and is anticipated to rise from $2.16 billion in 2024 to $2.30 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. The market growth during this period can be primarily attributed to increasing vaccination campaigns, rising awareness about polio and rabies, government-led immunization programs, heightened incidence rates of polio and rabies in certain regions, and the support from international health organizations.

How Will The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market Expand In The Coming Years?

Looking ahead, the inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market size is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years, with projections estimating a reach of $2.88 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to advancements in vaccine technology, growing demand for vaccination in emerging markets, an increased focus on global health security, government policies promoting vaccination, along with rising healthcare expenditure on preventive measures. Major market trends in the forecasted period include an increasing demand for combined polio and rabies vaccines, advancements in freeze-drying technology for vaccine stability, development of single-dose formulations for easier administration, advancements in cold chain logistics for improved vaccine distribution, growth in global immunization programs, and government-funded vaccination initiatives.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market Growth?

As a matter of fact, the growing demand for effective vaccination programs is expected to propel the growth of the inactivated polio and rabies vaccines in the forthcoming years. A vaccination program, essentially a planned effort by a group or government to provide vaccines for people, is instrumental in protecting individuals from diseases. This effort garners a boost in the demand for inactivated polio and rabies vaccines by augmenting awareness, funding, and coverage in high-risk areas. Mass campaigns and routine immunizations led by governments and health bodies ensure consistent uptake. To exemplify, in April 2024, the Pan American Health Organization PAHO, a US-based specialized agency, launched the 22nd Vaccination Week in the Americas VWA with the theme 'Engage now to protect your future - GetVax', aiming to increase vaccination coverage by administering over 65 million doses especially in underserved areas. This initiative aimed at combating misinformation and enhancing access to vaccines through community engagement and tailored campaigns.

Who Are The Major Players In The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market?

Major companies operating in the inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market include Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sinovac Biotech, Zoetis Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Biological E. Limited, Serum Institute of India SII, Indian Immunologicals Limited IIL, Instituto Butantan, Valneva SE, Bio Farma, Bharat Biotech, Bilthoven Biologicals, Panacea Biotec, Batavia Biosciences, Hilleman Laboratories, China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd. These industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced products, such as killed virus rabies vaccines, to improve immunogenicity and meet the rising global demand for effective disease prevention. For instance, in April 2024, Sanofi, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched Verorab, an inactivated rabies vaccine, in the UK for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies in all age groups. The vaccine has been licensed in the UK based on extensive clinical data from over 13,000 individuals and has been widely used in more than 80 countries. Verorab provides an effective immunization option for travelers to high-risk countries and for treatment after rabies exposure, with clinical trials demonstrating strong immune responses and long-lasting protection.

How Is The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market Segmented?

The inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccine, Inactivated Rabies Vaccine

2 By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method, Radiation Method, pH Concentration, Heat Inactivation, Other Methods of Inactivations

3 By Distribution Channel: Government, Private

4 By Application: Pediatrics, Adults. Subsegments:

1 By Inactivated Polio Vaccine: Injectable Inactivated Polio Vaccine, Oral Inactivated Polio Vaccine

2 By Inactivated Rabies Vaccine: Injectable Inactivated Rabies Vaccine, Intradermal Inactivated Rabies Vaccine

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market?

North America was the largest region in the inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

