Global Insulin Infusion Pump Market Set For $10.31 Growth, Reaching 10.2% Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Insulin Infusion Pump Market?

The rise of diabetes and increasing obesity, combined with growing demand for integrated systems designed to aid in efficient diabetes care, has fueled the rapid growth of the insulin infusion pump market globally. This healthcare technology, which aids in the precision delivery of insulin doses to maintain stable blood glucose levels, accounted for a $6.33 billion market in 2024 and is anticipated to jump to $6.99 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The increase is understandable with the concerning growth of lifestyle-related diseases, especially amongst sedentary populations with poor dietary habits.

How Will The Insulin Infusion Pump Market Expand In The Coming Years?

The insulin infusion pump market is expected to further boom in the future with projections suggesting a jump to $10.31 billion by 2029, riding a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is fuelled by advancements in healthcare technology which is now expanding access to telehealth services and personalized medicine. The increasing cases of chronic diseases and healthcare expenditure, as well as growing awareness amongst both the physicians and patients, are also key contributors to this forecast. Trends to watch out for include the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, wireless connectivity, pump miniaturization, and wearable devices.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Insulin Infusion Pump Market Growth?

Undoubtedly, the burgeoning diabetes crisis is a key driver for the insulin infusion pump market. As it becomes more and more common for individuals to live sedentary lifestyles with poor dietary habits, obesity, insulin resistance, and higher rates of type 2 diabetes are inevitable results. Insulin infusion pumps have thus become a vital device in diabetes management, offering the convenience of maintaining stable blood glucose levels without the need for frequent injections. This improved overall diabetes care adds to its demand. For example, in June 2024, according to the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, the diagnosis of non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in individuals registered with a general practitioner increased by 18% from 2022 to 2023, reaching 3,615,330 cases from 3,065,825.

Who Are The Major Players In The Insulin Infusion Pump Market?

Major players in the insulin infusion pump market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Moog Inc., ICU Medical Inc., among others. These companies are making strides in producing innovative products such as insulin patch pump systems that enhance patient convenience and insulin delivery.

How Is The Insulin Infusion Pump Market Segmented?

The growth of the insulin infusion pump market is segmented across multiple categories. By type, the market encompasses Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Pumps, Insulin Delivery Pens, and Wearable Insulin Pumps. By technology, we can classify it into Remote Monitoring Systems, Closed Loop Systems, and Smart Insulin Pumps. Finally, by end use, we can separate it into Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Diabetes Clinics.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Insulin Infusion Pump Market?

In regional terms, the largest share belonged to North America in 2024, but the fastest-growing region is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

