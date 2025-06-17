Global Insomnia Therapeutics Market To Reach $4.01 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.7%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Insomnia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Insomnia Therapeutics Market Evolved Recently And What Does The Future Hold?

The insomnia therapeutics market size has shown steadfast growth in recent years. From a market value of $3.03 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $3.21 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This upward trend can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of insomnia, heightened awareness about sleep disorders, the widening adoption of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia CBT-I, the thriving pharmaceutical treatments sector, and an increased utilization of over-the-counter sleep aids.

So, What Does The Future Hold For The Insomnia Therapeutics Market?

Strong growth is expected to continue in the insomnia therapeutics market in the next few years. The market is forecast to grow to $4.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. Advancements in AI-driven sleep monitoring, increasing demand for personalized medicine, a growing geriatric population experiencing sleep disorders, rising mental health awareness, and an expanding pipeline of novel insomnia drugs are pronounced factors driving this growth. Moreover, convergence of digital therapeutics in insomnia treatment, a rising preference for non-pharmacological therapies, the increasing adoption of wearable sleep trackers, the development of next-generation sleep medications, and the burgeoning growth of telemedicine for sleep disorder management are key trends consolidating market growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24255&type=smp

What Is Powering The Progress Of The Insomnia Therapeutics Market?

The insomnia therapeutics market is expected to be fueled by increasing stress levels and lifestyle changes going forward. Stress levels and lifestyle changes denote the psychological and behavioral shifts in daily routines and duties, which lead to emotional strain and upset sleep patterns. The modern lifestyle, majorly defined by continual digital connectivity, dissolves the boundaries between work and life, thereby leaving little room for true mental rest. Insomnia therapeutics, through a range of effective, science-backed treatment solutions, plays an integral role in restoring healthy sleep patterns, reducing sleep-related anxiety, and bolstering mental well-being amidst these modern-day stressors. For instance, a rising trend of increased anxiety was seen among U.S. adults as per the American Psychiatric Association APA. APA reported that the share of U.S. adults feeling more anxious escalated from 32% in 2022 to 37% in 2023, and further to 43% in 2024. This increase in stress levels and accompanying lifestyle changes are significantly contributing to the growth of the insomnia therapeutics market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insomnia-therapeutics-global-market-report

Who Are The Frontrunners In The Insomnia Therapeutics Market?

Major players operating in the insomnia therapeutics market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Idorsia Ltd, Minerva Neurosciences, Big Health, Neurovalens, Electromedical Products International Inc., Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Innovative Neurological Devices IND, Blake Insomnia Therapeutics Inc., Cerêve Inc.

Which Factors Are Influencing The Growth Of The Insomnia Therapeutics Market?

Major companies in the insomnia therapeutics market are focused on developing advanced therapies such as dual orexin receptor antagonists DORAs to provide targeted treatment options with fewer side effects and improved safety profiles. DORAs are a class of medication that inhibit both orexin-1 and orexin-2 receptors in the brain, promoting sleep by suppressing the wakefulness signaling pathway, commonly used in the treatment of insomnia. In June 2023, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, pioneered the introduction of QUVIVIQ daridorexant, a first-in-class DORA for the treatment of chronic insomnia disorder. The therapy uniquely reduces nighttime wakefulness without disrupting natural sleep architecture, thus, providing improved sleep onset, maintenance, and daytime functioning for patients. The approval of QUVIVIQ thus marks a significant milestone in insomnia treatment as it presents a targeted mechanism of action distinct from traditional sedative-hypnotics and caters to the unmet need for long-duration, non-habit-forming therapeutic options.

How Is The Insomnia Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The insomnia therapeutics market is divided -

1 By Treatment Type: Drugs, Medical Devices

2 By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Solutions, Patches

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Transdermal, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Wellness Centers

Subsegments:

1 By Drugs: Benzodiazepines, Nonbenzodiazepines, Antidepressants, Orexin Antagonists, Melatonin Antagonists, Other Drugs

2 By Medical Devices: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Devices CBT-I Devices, Polysomnography Devices, Sleep Tracking Devices, Neurostimulation Devices, Light Therapy Devices

How Is The Insomnia Therapeutics Market Performing Globally?

North America held the largest market share in the insomnia therapeutics sector in 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The areas of focus in the insomnia therapeutics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-proteins-global-market-report

Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.