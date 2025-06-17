Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market?

Over recent years, the inactivated influenza vaccine market size has seen considerable growth. Figures predict a rise from $6.62 billion in 2024 to $7.21 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The growth during this period can be linked to several factors such as increased seasonal influenza outbreaks, government vaccination campaigns, a growing elderly population, improved public health awareness, and expanded healthcare infrastructure.

How Will The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market Expand In The Coming Years?

The strong potential remains in the extension period where the market size is expected to reach $9.99 billion in 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. Factors facilitating the progress in the forecast period encompass the rising demand for quadrivalent vaccines, expanding immunization programs, an escalating focus on pandemic preparedness, technological advancements in vaccine production, and burgeoning global vaccine access.

Key market trends shaping the forecast period include a shift toward cell-based vaccine production, a rising adoption of adjuvanted formulations, the integration of influenza vaccines with COVID-19 boosters, amplified demand in emerging markets, and the strategic move toward personalized vaccine development.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market Growth?

It is expected that the rising government vaccination programs will fuel the expansion of the inactivated influenza vaccine market moving forward. Government vaccination programs have been growing due to increased public health awareness amongst populations. This leads to an elevated demand for immunization services and pushes governments to enhance vaccine accessibility and outreach initiatives.

Notably, government vaccination programs facilitate the administration of inactivated influenza vaccines by providing free or subsidized access to high-risk groups. This ensures fair immunization coverage and minimizes the impact of seasonal influenza. For example, in December 2023, the National Health Service, a UK-based government agency, initiated an NHS vaccine strategy for immunization goals. The strategy emphasizes community-based vaccination services, with targeted efforts for underserved and marginalized groups. Consequently, the rise of government vaccination programs serves as a pivotal driver propelling the inactivated influenza vaccine market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market?

Several prominent companies are operating in the inactivated influenza vaccine market. Key players include giants such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Viatris Inc., CSL, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Dalian Aleph Biomedical Co. Ltd., Hualan Biological Bacterin Co. Ltd, Changchun Biological, Jiangsu gdk Biotechnology Co., Ltd., KM Biologics, JoinHub Pharma, and Pharmika India Private Limited.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market?

Leading companies in the market have turned their focus towards developing quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccines to provide a broader scope of protection against four distinct strains of the influenza virus. A case in point is Zydus Lifesciences, an India-based pharmaceutical company, which made headlines in February 2025 by launching VaxiFlu-4. This quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine is designed to offer seasonal protection against four new virus strains by covering both influenza A and B strains, therefore diminishing the risk of vaccine mismatch and aiming to address seasonal flu outbreaks with an improved immune response bespoke to regional epidemiological patterns.

How Is The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market Segmented?

The inactivated influenza vaccine market is primarily segmented by vaccine type Trivalent Inactivated Influenza Vaccine TIIV and Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza Vaccine QIIV, application Children, Adolescence, Adults, Elderly, by distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Public Health Clinics, and end-users Healthcare Providers, Individuals, Government Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Inactivated Influenza Vaccine Market?

From a geographic perspective, North America currently leads as the most extensive region in the inactivated influenza vaccine market as of 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The report covers in-depth insights on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

