Global In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market To Reach $13.66 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.8%

Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market?

The in vitro diagnostic packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $9.37 billion in 2024 to $10.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for early disease detection, rise in chronic disease prevalence, increasing healthcare spending, expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and growth in point-of-care testing.

How Will The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market Expand In The Coming Years?

The in vitro diagnostic packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for personalized medicine, an increasing geriatric population, advancements in diagnostic technologies, growing adoption of home testing kits, and stricter regulatory requirements for packaging safety.

What Factors Are Accelerating The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market Growth?

The rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and infections is expected to propel the growth of the in vitro diagnostic IVD packaging market going forward. Chronic diseases and infections refer to long-lasting health conditions or diseases caused by pathogens that persist over time and often lead to long-term medical complications. The rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and infections can be attributed to increasing exposure to pathogens, with lifestyle choices, particularly poor diet and lack of physical activity, being a significant factor.

In vitro diagnostic IVD packaging addresses chronic diseases and infections by ensuring the safe, reliable, and efficient delivery of diagnostic tests that enable early detection and timely treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. For instance, in March 2025, according to the data published by the UK Health Security Agency, a UK-based executive agency, in England, the UK Health Security Agency UKHSA reported 368 measles cases in 2023, marking a nearly sevenfold increase from the 53 cases reported in 2022, with the West Midlands and London accounting for 44% and 33% of the cases, respectively. Therefore, the rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases and infections is driving the in vitro diagnostic packaging market.

Who Are The Major Players In The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market?

Major companies operating in the in vitro diagnostic packaging market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Amcor plc., Corning Incorporated, Intertek Group plc, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ProAmpac, DiaSorin S.p.A., Stevanato Group S.p.A., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Greiner AG, Phillips Medisize, Scantibodies Laboratory Inc., Sanner GmbH, DWK Life Sciences, MML Diagnostics Packaging Inc., TCS Biosciences Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Thousand Peak Glass Bottle CO.LTD.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market?

Major companies operating in the in vitro diagnostic packaging market are focusing on developing innovative products such as the sustainable IVD packaging solution to enhance sustainability and reduce environmental impact in diagnostic product packaging. A sustainable IVD in vitro diagnostic packaging solution refers to the use of eco-friendly materials and practices in the packaging of diagnostic products, aimed at reducing environmental impact while maintaining product safety and integrity. For instance, in March 2025, Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, a UK-based provider of diagnostic genomic solutions, introduced a new, environmentally sustainable packaging solution for its CytoCell product line. This innovative packaging utilizes biodegradable and recyclable materials, aligning with the increasing industry shift toward eco-friendly practices. The redesigned packaging not only supports a more sustainable approach to product disposal but also simplifies the process for laboratories with streamlined and accessible digital documentation. This move reinforces the company's commitment to reducing waste while improving operational efficiency in the clinical and diagnostic sectors.

How Is The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market Segmented?

The in vitro diagnostic packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

2 By Product: Bottles And Vials, Tubes, Petri Dishes, Closures, Other Products

3 By Material Type: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Composite Materials

4 By Application Area: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Immunology, Molecular Diagnostics

5 By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Primary Packaging: Cartridges, Microplates, Sample Collection Containers, Reagent Reservoirs, Diagnostic Cassettes, Dropper Bottles

2 By Secondary Packaging: Folding Cartons, Paperboard Sleeves, Trays, Multi-Compartment Boxes, Label Sets, Instruction Leaflets

3 By Tertiary Packaging: Corrugated Shipping Boxes, Pallets, Insulated Shippers, Foam Inserts Or Cushioning, Tamper-Evident Seals, Bulk Transport Containers

What Are The Regional Insights Into The In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market?

North America was the largest region in the in vitro diagnostic packaging market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the in vitro diagnostic packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

