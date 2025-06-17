Inhalable Biologics Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Inhalable Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Inhalable Biologics Market?

The inhalable biologics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.79 billion in 2024 to $3.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing respiratory disease prevalence worldwide, growing demand for non-invasive delivery, rising awareness of biologics’ benefits, and increasing biopharma research and investment.

Where Is The Inhalable Biologics Market Headed?

The market size is projected to see exponential growth in the next few years, with estimates showing it will grow to $5.90 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising global aging population rates, increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, growing regulatory biologics therapy support, and a rise in infectious respiratory disease cases. Significant trends emerging in the forecast period include advancements in drug delivery systems, integration of smart inhaler technology, technology innovations in aerosol science, developments in biologic drug formulations, and advancements in nanoparticle-based carriers.

What's Fueling The Inhalable Biologics Market Growth?

An increase in respiratory conditions is expected to propel the growth of the inhalable biologics market. Respiratory conditions encompass diseases and disorders impacting the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, including the airways, nasal passages, and lungs. The prevalence of these respiratory conditions is attributed to increasing air pollution, which exacerbates conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, and lung cancer by exposing individuals to harmful particulate matter and other pollutants. Inhalable biologics have shown to be beneficial for these respiratory conditions as they enable targeted treatment delivery directly to the lungs, reducing inflammation and improving lung function—with fewer systemic side effects.

Who are the key players in the Inhalable Biologics market?

The industry is driven by major companies such as Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic PLC, Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Lonza Group AG, CanSino Biologics Inc., Cipla Ltd., Insmed Incorporated, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Vectura Group plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Iconovo AB, Synairgen plc, Ab Initio Pharma LLC, Nanopharm Ltd, Ocugen Inc., and MannKind Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Inhalable Biologics Market?

In terms of trends and advancements, companies are focusing on the development of innovative solutions such as inhaled insulin to enhance patient compliance and ensure rapid glycemic control. For instance, in 2025, Cipla Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, received regulatory approval for Afrezza, the world's fastest inhaled insulin, offering a revolutionary, needle-free option for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

How Is The Inhalable Biologics Market Segmented?

The inhalable biologics market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Peptides And Proteins, Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, RNAi-Based Therapeutics, Other Types

2 By Dosage Form: Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers, Other Dosage Forms

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By Application: Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 Peptides And Proteins: Insulin, Growth Hormones, Enzyme Replacement Therapies, Other Peptides And Proteins

2 Vaccines: Influenza Vaccines, Other Respiratory Vaccines

3 Monoclonal Antibodies: Respiratory Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulatory Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Monoclonal Antibodies

4 RNAi-Based Therapeutics: RNA-Based Drugs For Respiratory Diseases, Other RNAi-Based Therapeutics

5 Other Types: Gene Therapies, Small Molecule Inhalable Drugs, Other Innovative Inhalable Biologics

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Inhalable Biologics Market?

North America held the lion's share in the inhalable biologics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

