FDH Aero Advances Global Growth in Europe and Asia

COMMERCE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a trusted, independent supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today the company is advancing its global growth and investing long-term in infrastructure and local expertise with expansions across Europe, East Asia, and South Asia. These expansions are fueled by significant contract wins and by establishing long-term partnerships in growth regions. The result for FDH customers: better inventory visibility, faster fulfillment, and stronger technical support, all tailored to regional demand.

In the EMEA region, FDH Aero’s Center of Excellence in Bremen, Germany, is expanding its relationship with Airbus to supply a broader range of critical components and is strengthening its role in supporting the manufacture of new aircraft to meet global demand. Already an authorized solutions partner for Airbus’s helicopters, defense and space, FDH Aero is creating additional efficiencies and value to help increase manufacturing of commercial aircraft in the region.





Additionally, FDH Aero is expanding its Singapore facility to better serve customers and support growth across Southeast Asia. The company has also established a new sales office in Bengaluru (Bangalore), India, strengthening local inventory and support for FDH Electronics and FDH Hardware as they meet the needs of the country’s fast-growing aerospace manufacturing sector.

“These investments reflect FDH Aero’s commitment to growing alongside our customers around the world,” said Matt Lacki, President of FDH Hardware. “We’re excited to deepen our presence in key markets like Germany, Singapore and India, where we’ve combined great people, deep product knowledge, and operational strength. That’s what gives us the ability to solve problems fast—and solve them locally—ensuring on-time delivery.”

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

FDH Aero's Center of Excellence in Bremen, Germany, is expanding its relationship with Airbus to supply a broader range of critical components and is strengthening its role in supporting the manufacture of new aircraft to meet global demand.

