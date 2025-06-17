Global Military Aircraft Engines Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the military aircraft engines market size has grown steadily in recent years. It is projected to increase from $17.78 billion in 2024 to $18.50 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.0%. This growth can be attributed to a rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, a growing preference for stealth and supersonic aircraft, an escalating need for multi-role combat aircraft, stringent environmental and regulatory pressures, and an increased focus on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Military Aircraft Engines Market Size?

Looking forward, the military aircraft engines market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. It is estimated to reach $21.46 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. This projection is predicated on factors such as growing defense budgets, an increasing need for advanced propulsion technologies, a rise in government contracts, escalating military modernization programs, and intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Key market trends in the forecast period include advancements in engine materials and coatings, technological strides in thrust vectoring systems, the development of adaptive cycle engines, the integration of digital engine control systems, and the development of hybrid-electric propulsion systems.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Military Aircraft Engines Market?

The report identifies the rising defense budgets as a major driver for the military aircraft engines market 's growth. Defense budgets comprise financial allocations made by governments to fund military and defense-related activities, including personnel, infrastructure, and operational costs. Heightened geopolitical tensions are pushing nations to enhance their defense readiness and modernization capabilities, thus bolstering defense expenditure. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S military expenditure reached $997 billion in 2024, a 5.7% increase compared to 2023. Therefore, these trends indicate an increase in orders for advanced fighter jets, transport aircraft, drones, and helicopters, each of which requires powerful and reliable engines, thereby driving demand for both new engines and replacement parts.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Military Aircraft Engines Market?

The military aircraft engines market is strongly influenced by key industry players including Avio S.p.A, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Williams International Co. LLC, Safran Aircraft Engines, PBS Velká Bíteš a.s, Ivchenko-Progress SE, EuroJet Turbo GmbH, Klimov JSC, MTU Aero Engines AG, Motor Sich JSC, NPO Saturn, Chengdu Engine Group Co. Ltd., and Xian Aero Engine Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Military Aircraft Engines Market?

Emerging trends showcase that these major companies are focusing on the development of innovative technologies, such as supersonic ramjet engines, to augment speed, maneuverability, and overall mission effectiveness in next-generation combat aircraft. This specific type of air-breathing jet engine facilitates combustion at supersonic speeds, enabling aircraft to travel at hypersonic velocities above Mach 5.

How Is The Military Aircraft Engines Market Segmented?

The military aircraft engines market is segmented by engine type, component, technology, and application. The segments include Turbofan Engines, Turboprop Engines, Turbojet Engines, Turboshaft Engines divided by component, technology, and application as Compressor, Turbine, Combustion Chamber, Afterburner; Conventional Engines, Hybrid Engines, Electric Engines; and Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Helicopters, Bombers, Reconnaissance Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles respectively.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Military Aircraft Engines Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest player in the military aircraft engines market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

