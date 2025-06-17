Ileostomy Products Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Ileostomy Products Market?

Emphasising on the solid growth the ileostomy products market has experienced, the market size is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.51 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the aging global population, increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, rising incidence of Crohn's disease, growth in ulcerative colitis cases, and higher life expectancy after ostomy surgeries.

How Will The Ileostomy Products Market Expand In The Coming Years?

The ileostomy products market size is predicted to witness solid growth, growing to $1.96 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The advancement in this forecast period can be associated with the increasing number of gastrointestinal surgeries, rising obesity rates, a growing awareness of colorectal health, surge in trauma and injury cases requiring ileostomy, and the rise in e-commerce and online product availability. Enhancing this growth are the major trends that will prove pivotal in the forecast period, including innovations in ostomy pouch materials, development of odor-proof and leak-proof products, smart ostomy devices with sensors, improved comfort and ergonomic designs, and customizable and discrete wearables.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Ileostomy Products Market Growth?

The primary factor propelling growth is the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. These conditions disrupt the digestive organs, impair digestion, stymie nutrient absorption and link to unhealthy diets high in processed foods and low in fiber. This chain of events disrupts gut health and contributes to conditions such as IBS and inflammatory bowel disease. Ileostomy products play a critical role in managing these diseases when surgical intervention results in an ileostomy. The products are vital in assisting patients to live comfortably and hygienically after part of their digestive system is bypassed or removed. For instance, in May 2025, according to a report published by ScienceDirect, a Netherlands-based digital library and platform, around 23.5 million gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures were performed in 2022, a 7.4% increase from 2021. Therefore, the escalating incidence of gastrointestinal diseases will further fuel the growth of the ileostomy products market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ileostomy Products Market?

Significant industry players operating in the ileostomy products market include 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Salts Healthcare Ltd, Alcare Co. Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd, PermaType Medical, Torbot group, Cymed Micro Skin, Perfect Choice Medical technologies, Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc., Flexicare Group Limited, TG Eakin Limited, Merlen Manufacturing Ltd, Advacare Pharma, Fortis Medical Products Inc., Pelican Healthcare Ltd, Nu-Hope Labs Inc.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Ileostomy Products Market?

Emerging trends suggest companies are prioritizing technological advances, such as soft convexity ostomy solutions, to enhance patient comfort. For instance, in April 2024, Convatec Group, a UK-based medical products and technology company, launched the Esteem Body with Leak Defense. This soft convexity range creates a secure seal to prevent leaks while maintaining a predictable wear time.

How Is The Ileostomy Products Market Segmented?

In terms of market segments, there are several categories and sub-categories:

1 By Type: Ileostomy Drainable Bags, Pouches, Flanges, Barriers, Accessories

2 By Application: Permanent Ileostomy, Temporary Ileostomy

3 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments include :

1 By Ileostomy Drainable Bags: One-Piece Drainable Bags, Two-Piece Drainable Bags, Transparent Drainable Bags, Opaque Drainable Bags

2 By Pouches: One-Piece Pouches, Two-Piece Pouches, Closed-End Pouches, High-Output Pouches, Urostomy Pouches

3 By Flanges: Flat Flanges, Convex Flanges, Pre-Cut Flanges, Cut-To-Fit Flanges

4 By Barriers: Skin Barrier Wafers, Extended Wear Barriers, Standard Wear Barriers, Moldable Barriers

5 By Accessories: Barrier Rings, Barrier Strips, Ostomy Belt, Adhesive Removers, Deodorants, Skin Protectants, Seals And Pastes

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Ileostomy Products Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the ileostomy products market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, resulting from an escalating demand due to increased cases of gastrointestinal diseases.

