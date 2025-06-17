Global Multi-Function Display MFD Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Multi-Function Display (MFD) Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025

The multi-function display MFD market size has been expanding rapidly in recent years. The market grew from $21.65 billion in 2024 to a projected $24.14 billion in 2025, attributing to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the growing adoption of digital cockpits in aviation, the increasing demand for enhanced situational awareness, military modernization programs, a boom in commercial aircraft production, and a rising demand for automation.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Multi-Function Display MFD Market Size?

Forecasting the market behavior in the years to come, the multi-function display MFD market size is expected to rise to $36.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be accredited to progressive factors including increasing demand for next-generation aircraft systems, a rising emphasis on lightweight and compact displays, expanding applications in automotive and maritime sectors, growing investment in defense avionics upgrades, and advancements in augmented reality AR integration. The analysis also points towards various major trends, such as the development of touchscreen multi-function displays, the integration of AI and machine learning for smart displays, the adoption of organic light-emitting diode OLED technology, the customization and modularization of display systems, and an increased focus on cyber-secure display solutions.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Multi-Function Display MFD Market?

One of the critical growth drivers in this ever-evolving industry is the rise in demand for energy-efficient displays. These energy-efficient displays are designed to consume less power while maintaining high performance in terms of brightness, color quality, and responsiveness. The growing consumer awareness of environmental impact pushes for products that reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. MFDs enhance energy efficiency by seamlessly consolidating multiple functions into a single low-power screen, eliminating the need for separate power-consuming devices.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Multi-Function Display MFD Market?

Leading companies operating in the multi-function display MFD market like RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc., and Thales S.A demonstrate the dynamism and innovation in the industry. These major market players have been initiating cutting-edge advancements and technologies to improve the market's efficiency and sustainability.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Multi-Function Display MFD Market?

Taking the multi-function display MFD market to its next phase, several leading companies have been focusing on incorporating artificial intelligence AI and energy-saving technologies, aiming not only to improve efficiency but also ensure sustainability. These technologies optimize power consumption by adjusting parameters such as brightness and contrast based on the content and ambient light.

How Is The Multi-Function Display MFD Market Segmented?

The multi-function display MFD market is segmented broadly based on :

1 Product: Electronic Flight Displays EFD, Head-Up Displays HUD, Head Mounted Display HMD, Helmet-Mounted Displays HMD, Portable Multi-Function Displays

2 Technology: Liquid Crystal Display LCD, Organic Light Emitting Diode OLED, Light Emitting Diode LED, Thin-Film Transistor TFT, Vertical Alignment VA

3 Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval

4 Application: Aviation, Marine, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial

And further categorized into subsegments including specific types of displays and applications in various industries.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Multi-Function Display MFD Market?

Recent findings suggest that North America held the largest share in the multi-function display MFD market in 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is predicted to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, promising a brighter future for the market.

