President Ramaphosa congratulates the Proteas on winning the ICC World Test Championship

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates the Proteas on winning the International Cricket Council’s Test Championship against Australia by five wickets in London today.

South Africa beat Australia through a superb team effort at Lord’s, the home of cricket, on the fourth day.

The win was built around excellent performances by the batsmen in the second innings.

There was the brilliant batting by Aiden Markram who scored 136 and the captain, Temba Bavuma with his 66 runs.

Their match-winning partnership was pivotal in the team’s success.

The bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, also kept the pressure on the Australian batsmen and never allowed them to dominate.

President Ramaphosa said, "Coach Shukri Conrad, captain Bavuma and the team have done South Africa proud. They started the match as underdogs but that indomitable spirit, that is a characteristic of our nation, carried the team through.

The Proteas underlined the importance of being focussed on the field and triumphed.

"Your win is a major boost for cricket in South Africa and you have inspired a new generation of cricketers.

I call on the nation to come and greet the Cricket World Champions when they arrive back in the country this week.”

