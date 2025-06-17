Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,587 in the last 365 days.

President Ramaphosa congratulates the Proteas on winning the ICC World Test Championship

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates the Proteas on winning the International Cricket Council’s Test Championship against Australia by five wickets in London today.

South Africa beat Australia through a superb team effort at Lord’s, the home of cricket, on the fourth day.

The win was built around excellent performances by the batsmen in the second innings.

There was the brilliant batting by Aiden Markram who scored 136 and the captain, Temba Bavuma with his 66 runs.

Their match-winning partnership was pivotal in the team’s success.

The bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, also kept the pressure on the Australian batsmen and never allowed them to dominate.

President Ramaphosa said, "Coach Shukri Conrad, captain Bavuma and the team have done South Africa proud. They started the match as underdogs but that indomitable spirit, that is a characteristic of our nation, carried the team through.

The Proteas underlined the importance of being focussed on the field and triumphed.

"Your win is a major boost for cricket in South Africa and you have inspired a new generation of cricketers.

I call on the nation to come and greet the Cricket World Champions when they arrive back in the country this week.”

Presidency Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUPdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Ramaphosa congratulates the Proteas on winning the ICC World Test Championship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more