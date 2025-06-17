Minister Dean Macpherson invites comments on Integrated Social Facilitation Framework before 20 June

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, is encouraging all South Africans to submit their comments on the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s (DPWI) Integrated Social Facilitation Framework before the deadline of 20 June 2025. This follows the recent gazetting of the framework, which has received overwhelming public interest. The framework seeks to formalise social facilitation in infrastructure projects in order to reduce construction site disruptions.

The framework is a direct outcome of the National Construction Summit on Site Disruptions, held in Durban in November last year, where social facilitation was identified as a key mechanism to address the prevalence of the so-called 'Construction Mafia'.

“I had the privilege yesterday of delivering a keynote address at an event hosted by one of the voluntary associations under a Professional Council, focused on integrating social facilitation into the construction project lifecycle. I am pleased to announce that my department is leading the way in this regard and has officially gazetted an Integrated Social Facilitation Framework for public and industry comment,” Minister Macpherson said.

“This initiative, driven by the department’s Social Facilitation Unit, represents a significant step toward ensuring that infrastructure, construction, and built environment projects reflect the needs and priorities of communities and all legitimate interested and affected stakeholders. I strongly encourage the industry to engage with this process and submit comments by the closing date: 20 June 2025. Your input is vital in shaping a framework that will serve as the blueprint for a more inclusive and responsive construction sector in South Africa.”

Minister Macpherson added that the initiative would go a long way in ensuring that social facilitation is embedded from the outset of infrastructure projects, preventing criminal elements from manipulating communities for personal gain. Instead, all community role-players will be informed of the project prior to its implementation, allowing for a clear understanding of its context, expected impact, and preventing the spread of misinformation.

“It is important that we standardise these practices as we work to reduce construction site disruptions nationwide. The police have an important role to play in apprehending those found guilty of site disruptions, but equally, the department must play its part in working hand-in- hand with communities during infrastructure delivery. By working together, we can build a better South Africa.”

Comments on the policy can be directed to molatelo.mohwasa@dpw.gov.za or andre.duplessi@dpw.gov.za.

