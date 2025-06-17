The Growth Of The Market: Key Driver Transforming The Military Propellants And Explosives Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market is expected to grow strongly and steadily in the coming years. The market will expand from $3.32 billion in 2024 to $3.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1%. From 2025 to 2029, the market's size will further grow to $4.22 billion at a CAGR of 4.9%. These growth rates can be attributed to various factors such as increased military expenditures worldwide, the growing frequency of cross-border disputes, the expansion of defense modernization efforts, a heightened emphasis on tactical weaponry, increased conventional arms production, and ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

What Is Fueling The Growth Of The Military Propellants And Explosives Market?

The growth in the military propellants and explosives market is fueled by rapidly rising investments in precision-guided armaments. There is also a growing demand for lightweight explosives and an expanding emphasis on indigenous defense manufacturing initiatives. Other factors contributing to the expected growth include an increasing number of border security initiatives and the adoption of smart weapon systems. Rapid technological advancements in energetic materials are leading to innovations in propellant chemistry and developments in insensitive munitions. There is also growing research and development in the field of eco-friendly explosives, coupled with continuous innovation in propulsion techniques.

Where Do The Global Geopolitical Conflicts And Tensions Fit In Military Propellants And Explosives Market?

The escalating geopolitical tensions and conflicts worldwide are projected to drive the growth of the military propellants and explosives market. Such conflicts and tensions, often resulting from power struggles, territorial claims, or competition for resources, lead nations to assert control over strategically significant or resource-rich regions. This heightens the demand for advanced military propellants and explosives to enhance defense capabilities and secure national interests. For instance, at the start of 2025, conflict event rates are expected to rise by 15%, potentially leading to an estimated 20,000 reported fatalities per month, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project ACLED.

What Are Some Of The Major Companies Operating In The Military Propellants And Explosives Market?

Prominent companies in the military propellants and explosives market include BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Rheinmetall Defence, Poongsan Corporation, NOF Corporation, Solar Industries India Limited, Chemring Group PLC, EURENCO European Energetics Corporation, Premier Explosives Limited, Hodgdon Powder Company Inc., Nitro-Chem S.A., Instalaza S.A., Explosia a.s., Australian Munitions, Digital Solid State Propulsion Inc., Aryum Makina Kimya ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi, Narendra Explosives Limited, Defense Industries Organization DIO, Bharat Explosives Limited, and Engine Development and Production – EDePro.

What Technological Innovations Are They Developing In The Military Propellants And Explosives Market?

These companies focus on technological innovations, such as creating new propellant formulations to replace traditional materials. For example, BAE Systems, a UK-based defense and aerospace company, introduced new explosives and propellants in April 2025. Their unique formulations aim to reduce reliance on legacy materials while increasing performance, resilience, and sustainability across munitions.

How Is The Military Propellants And Explosives Market Being Segmented?

The military propellants and explosives market is diversified along different aspects like:

1 By Type: Military Propellants, Military Explosives

2 By Composition: Single Base, Double Base, Triple Base

3 By Form: Powder, Gel, Other Forms

4 By Application: Ammunition, Missiles, Rockets, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Army, Navy, Air Force, Other End-Users

Subsegments cover:

1 By Military Propellants: Solid Propellants, Liquid Propellants, Gel Propellants, Hybrid Propellants

2 By Military Explosives: High Explosives, Low Explosives, Plastic Explosives, Thermobaric Explosives, Nuclear Explosives, Chemical Explosives.

What Are The Insights On The Region-Wise Performance Of The Military Propellants And Explosives Market?

Region-wise, North America dominated the military propellants and explosives market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

