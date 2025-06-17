Key Market Driver In Huoxiang Zhengqi For Covid 19 Industry 2025: Rising Demand For Traditional Chinese Medicines Fuel

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where Will This Rise Take The Huoxiang Zhengqi For COVID-19 Market In The Coming Years?

The huoxiang zhengqi for COVID-19 market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for traditional Chinese medicine, increasing public awareness of natural remedies, rising cases of gastrointestinal symptoms, increasing demand for immune-boosting products, and a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

What Factors Could Boost The Growth Of The Huoxiang Zhengqi For COVID-19 Market?

The huoxiang zhengqi for COVID-19 market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising popularity of immune health supplements, the rising trend of self-medication for minor health issues, the increasing demand for non-pharmaceutical interventions, the growing accessibility of traditional Chinese medicine products online, and the rising demand for personalized health solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include technology-assisted remote diagnosis, developing new dosage forms, developing synergistic formulations, integration into telehealth platforms, and integration with hospital-based COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

What Makes Traditional Chinese Medicine Demand A Major Contributor To Growth?

The rising demand for traditional Chinese medicines is expected to propel the growth of the Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 market going forward. Traditional Chinese medicine TCM is an ancient system of healing that uses herbal remedies, acupuncture, massage, and dietary therapy to balance the body's energy, promote healing, and prevent illness. The rising demand for traditional Chinese medicines is primarily driven by the growing interest in natural and herbal remedies as consumers seek alternative, holistic approaches to health and wellness.

What Role Does Herbal Medicine Play In This Market?

The increasing demand for herbal medicine is expected to propel the growth of the Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 market. Herbal medicine refers to the use of plants or plant-derived substances for therapeutic or medicinal purposes to prevent, treat, or manage health conditions. Consumers' growing preference for natural, plant-based remedies over synthetic drugs due to perceived safety, fewer side effects, and holistic health benefits also play a considerable role.

Why Are Respiratory Diseases A Concern For The Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 Market?

The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 market in the near future. Respiratory diseases refer to any condition that affects the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, leading to difficulty in breathing or impaired lung function. The rise in respiratory diseases is due to rising air pollution, which increases the exposure to harmful pollutants that irritate the airways and worsen lung function.

Who Are The Key Players In The Huoxiang Zhengqi For COVID-19 Market?

Major companies operating in the huoxiang zhengqi for covid 19 market are Yunnan Baiyao Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Tongrentang Co. Ltd., Taiji Group Chongqing Fuling Pharmaceutical Factory Co. Ltd, Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Guizhou Sanli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Wuhu Zhanghengchun Medicine Co. Ltd.

How Is The Global Huoxiang Zhengqi For COVID-19 Market Segmented?

The Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 market is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Liquid, Pills, Granules, Other Product Types

2 By Consumers: Health-Conscious Consumers, Individuals Seeking Immunity Support, Alternative Medicine Enthusiasts, Parents Purchasing For Children

3 By Usage Occasions: Preventive Health Use, During COVID 19 Symptoms, Post-Recovery Health Management, Seasonal Illness Protection

4 By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Other Applications

5 By Distribution Chanel, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other Distribution Chanels

Asian Region Dominates Huoxiang Zhengqi For COVID-19 Market While North America Exhibits Strong Growth Potentials

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Huoxiang Zhengqi for COVID-19 market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the huoxiang zhengqi for covid 19 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

